Lori Laughlin's Daughter - Effective Comeback Or No? | Perez Hilton

We think Olivia Jade’s return to YouTube was lame. U? This and much more on our latest podcast! Listen to The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker on Apple Podcasts or Spotify or directly at http:// PerezPodcast.com

I think #OliviaJade's return to YouTube was lame. U? This and much more on my latest podcast! Listen to The @PerezHilton Podcast with @ChrisBooker on Apple Podcasts or Spotify or directly at https://t.co/4o3dHcDUE0 pic.twitter.com/hKzpietSNu — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) January 31, 2021