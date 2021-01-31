Dale Moss Admits He's Been 'F**king Rocked' By Abrupt Split From Bachelorette Clare Crawley

Dale Moss isn’t holding back when it comes to sharing his feelings with the world.

We already know his former better half, Clare Crawley, has been really struggling ever since the pair abruptly called it quits earlier this month. But to hear that Dale is going through it, too… man, we can only hope things get better for both of these two reality TV stars soon enough!

On Saturday, January 30, Dale shared an emotional Instagram Live video in which he got very real about all the troubles he’s been through in the past few weeks regarding all the breakup fallout.

Speaking directly to the camera (you can watch the video HERE), the former football player said in part (below):

“I talk so much with family and friends about everything that’s gone on. The situation with Clare, it’s f**king sucked, you know. And I think everyone looks for a right answer and a right way to handle these things… and there really isn’t one. This has been a learning experience for me, as someone who’s had to provide for everybody all the time, for friends, family, and if I was hurting, not even having an option to keep going. This has f**king rocked me. I felt so many emotions and so much guilt, but also so much confusion and so much hurt.”

The words even brought tears to Dale’s eyes — it seems like he’s really fighting to find his way right now.

The 32-year-old athlete continued on from there, too, adding in the video more about his pain (below):

“The reality of it is life isn’t perfect. And we make mistakes. I know I’ve made a lot of them, we all do. My pops would always say you gotta hurt before you can heal. I’ve been f–king hurting a lot. I got so numb, I just f**king cold and numb to feeling where nothing would phase me, and I remember sitting and praying like, I just want to feel again, I want to fight again, I’m tired of going through things, you know being alone. And then, you have these ideas for how things are supposed to go, what you’ll stand for, what you’ll put up with, what you want out of a relationship, what you want out of love. And when you really fall that s**t goes out the f**king window. The smallest thing can cut you the deepest, and I think about this year just with everything that’s gone on and act like everything’s OK, but f**k, we all go through it and I think the biggest thing is knowing that’s OK. And you can’t do everything, you can’t be everything for everybody.”

“The things people go through is real. Understanding that what I’ve learned in this situation… Even if you feel low, it does get better. I think a lot about what I’ve wanted out of life. What I used to want and how things have changed so much this year. I just feel f**king wrecked and I thought the things that would make me feel better, the things I thought would make me feel better ended up making me feel worse. I’m man enough to understand and realize [the] mistakes that I’ve done. Trying to put pride aside, pray more and just try to make the best decisions now moving forward… it takes time. All this s–t takes time. At the end of the day, it’s about doing what makes you happy… F**k my heart was just f–king heavy, especially the last week. And at the end of the day, I think we all try to do the best that we can and make the best decisions that we think at the time. It doesn’t mean it’s the right one.”

Especially considering it comes one day after Clare’s expressive IG Live video in which she opened up about post-breakup anxiety and the “dark” places she was struggling to stay out of in the aftermath.

We don’t even know what to say… Reactions, Perezcious readers? We can only keep hoping and praying that some day soon things get better for both of these two former reality TV stars.

