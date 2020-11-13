How Lori Loughlin's Family Is 'Supporting Each Other' Amid Her Prison Sentence

Lori Loughlin has officially made it through her first two weeks in jail!

While the Fuller House star is only beginning to chip away at her two-month long prison sentence for her involvement in the college admissions scandal, husband Mossimo Giannulli and daughters Olive Jade and Bella Rose are trying their best to keep it together at home.

An Us Weekly source revealed Lori’s family is working on coping as a team, telling the outlet:

“While the family is going through a difficult time, they are supporting each other. [They] understand that mistakes were made but that in order to move forward they need to forgive and move forward.”

These were no small mistakes though!

The actress and her fashion designer hubby finally pled guilty in May to paying $500,000 to have their girls admitted into the University of Southern California as crew recruits, despite neither of them ever playing the sport.

So really, it sounds like the only ones doing the forgiving around here are the 21-year-old and 22-year-old former college students! And honestly, if this confidant is to be believed, Olivia Jade and Bella Rose are being really mature about the whole situation.

It’s probably been easier once reality hit that their mom is actually in jail, serving time at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California.

Once she’s out? The 56-year-old will have two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service to look forward to and she’ll have to pay a $150k fine. Mossimo is facing a five-month prison sentence,as well as 250 hours of community service, two years of supervised release, and his own $250k fine.

Luckily, the couple’s time spent in jail won’t seemingly overlap, and as it looks right now, Loughlin could be home just in time for Christmas!

But for someone who was already a “wreck” after just a few days in the slammer, we can imagine the next month and a half will go by crazy slow for her! An insider previously spilled to the outlet about her worst case scenario attitude:

“Lori tried her best to be brave and look at the end result but there was nothing that could dissipate her fears. It’s only two months but she’s dreading it. Her mind keeps telling her that something will go horribly wrong in prison or that her stay could be prolonged.”

For the sake of her family waiting for her at home, hopefully she can find some positivity during this “difficult time.”

