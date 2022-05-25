Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Italian Wedding Cost HOW MUCH?!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spared no expense for their wedding in Portofino, Italy this past weekend!

Or, to put it more bluntly, Dolce & Gabbana spared no expense as they reportedly sponsored the luxurious destination wedding! But either way, the result is the same: a TON of money was spent on this fabulous affair!

But… how much really??

E! News has an estimated breakdown of the wedding costs, and it’s an inneresting document indeed! Understandably, the outlet makes a lot of assumptions about what things may cost based on parallel services, market rates, prior KarJenner wedding spends, and more. Obviously this doesn’t take into account celebrity discounts, personal favors, etc. So it’s certainly not an exact budget. But it’s about how much it might run you if you tried to recreate their Italian nuptials for yourself!

First up? Travel expenses! E! estimates $880,000 in private jet costs alone for the family to fly to Portofino — and another nearly $25,000 in water taxis to get to Castello Brown once there. The outlet estimates that the venue itself charged about $18,000 to book the event, plus hotel room for the couple’s guests — including “a sea view and balcony or terrace,” natch — so go ahead and ring up another $136,000.

Add in food — a total wild card, TBH — plus alcohol, catering, a cannoli station, and wedding cakes, and the costs only go up! The outlet estimates about $130,000 of D&G-branded decor was at the event, and $136,000 worth of flowers as well, roughly paralleling the flower budget People previously estimated for Kim Kardashian‘s 2014 wedding to Kanye West.

Andrea Bocelli‘s performance at the reception likely cost “anywhere between $500,000 and $749,000,” per Celebrity Talent International, while DJ Cassidy — who spun hits after Bocelli belted it out — might have billed another $50,000 (or more!) for his services.

It all adds up from there, with wardrobe, glam, wedding planner costs, Kourt’s silk-lace-and-sating Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown, a wedding photographer, and more. In sum, the outlet estimates that, “on the high end,” the wedding cost approximately… drumroll…

$3.5 MILLION!!!

Holy s**t!

Obviously, with Dolce & Gabbana involved, it’s unclear what was paid for, who paid for it, and what was comped. Still, this wedding weekend was WILDLY expensive even by Kardashian standards!

You can read the full budget breakdown HERE.

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram.]