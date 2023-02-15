Lucy Hale Celebrates Valentine’s Day With 1 Year Of Sobriety: ‘The Greatest Thing I’ve Ever Done’

Lucy Hale celebrated Valentine’s Day in a different way this year!

While most people’s minds were fixed on romantic love for the heart-filled holiday, the Pretty Little Liars alum was more focused on a different kind of love… Self love. In a Tuesday Instagram post, the 33-year-old took a moment to share with fans a major milestone she recently celebrated! Alongside a pink cake topped with sprinkles and “1 Year!” written out, she wrote:

“Bear with me, this is an alternative Valentine’s Day post. This is a post about self-love and about the greatest thing I’ve ever done. On January 2, 2023 I celebrated one year of sobriety. While this journey has mostly been private, I felt compelled tonight to let anyone who is struggling know that you are not alone and you are loved.”

What an amazing feat for the young actress! Good for her for using the holiday to spotlight herself and such an important achievement! And how cool is it that she wanted to share her own journey to potentially help others with theirs?? Queen!

Fans and fellow industry members alike quickly flooded the comments section to show their support for the Truth or Dare actress. Demi Lovato, who has struggled with sobriety herself, wrote:

“I’m so proud of you sis I love you so much Thank you for being a part of my journey and allowing me to be a part of yours”

Lily Collins added:

“Love you and so proud of you”

Her PLL co-stars even chimed in to show their support, with Troian Bellisario commenting:

“Congratulations to you Lucy. This is brave. And cool. And inspirational. And you deserve all the self love and love from others that goes with it.”

Janel Parrish wrote:

“You’re incredible”

While Tyler Blackburn added:

“So much love and respect for you”

Sasha Pieterse dropped a slew of hugging emojis, adding, “love you,” while Shay Mitchell dropped a single red heart emoji.

We love to see so many people coming together to support such a positive lifestyle change! See the full post (below):

Lucy previously opened up about how alcohol helped her become a “social butterfly,” but wanted to get sober as PLL came to an end back in 2017. She told Byrdie at the time:

“PLL was a great chapter of my life, but it’s very exciting to start over. Becoming a part of this popular show … everyone just says yes to you, so you get away with a lot, and then you make mistakes.”

She added:

“I’m just always trying to surround myself with better people and be the best version of myself possible.”

We’re so happy for the actress! MAJOR respect! What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know and share your support in the comments down below!

[Images via Lucy Hale/Instagram]