Shannen Doherty’s Beverly Hills, 90210 Co-Stars Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling, & More Mourn Her Death

Shannen Doherty‘s Beverly Hills, 90210 cast members are mourning her tragic loss.

As Perezcious readers know, after a lengthy cancer battle, the actress sadly passed away on Saturday at just 53 years old. The heartbreaking news has led to a tidal wave of condolences from her many fans, loved ones, and former colleagues on social media — including from her Charmed co-star with whom she had a complicated relationship. Among all these tributes was an outpouring of love from her 90210 pals. Grab your tissues — these posts will have you in your feels!

On Sunday, Shannen’s friend Jennie Garth, who played Kelly Taylor on the hit series, took to Instagram with two throwback photos of the girls, writing:

“I am still processing my tremendous grief over the loss of my long time friend Shannen, the woman I have often described as one of the strongest people I have ever known. Our connection was real and honest. We were so often pitted against each other but none of that reflected the truth of our real relationship which was one built on mutual respect and admiration. She was courageous, passionate, determined and very loving and generous. I will miss her and will always honor her deeply in my heart and in my memories. My heart breaks for her family and Bowie [her beloved dog] and all the people who loved her. “

Tori Spelling, who played Donna Martin, also shared a selfie with the Heathers actress on her IG Story, writing alongside a ton of broken heart emojis:

“I don’t have outward words yet… but WE knew and that’s what matters”

Meanwhile, Shannen’s on-screen twin brother Jason Priestley wrote this alongside a pic of them:

“Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Shannen. She was a force of nature and I will miss her. Sending love and light to her family in this dark time.”

Brian Austin Green, who portrayed David Silver and remained very close with Shannen in her final days, took to his Story to share:

“Shan. My sister … you loved me through everything. You were a big part of my understanding of love. I’ll miss you more than I know how to process right now. Thank you for the gift of you .”

Gabrielle Carteris, who played Andrea Zuckerman, posted a photo of the sky, captioning it:

“So young — so sad. May you RIP Shannen”

She also made reference to another beloved member of the cast, Luke Perry, who died suddenly of a stroke in 2019 at just 52, adding:

“I know Luke is there with open arms to love you.”

Oof. They were both far too young!

Similarly, Carol Potter, who played Doherty’s mom, posted a photo of a sunset, expressing:

“Shocked and saddened by news of Shannon Doherty’s death. What a journey she has been on! Gone too soon. Throughout, she stayed true to herself and gave us an example of courage and perseverance in facing her own death. May she rest in peace. .”

BAG’s ex, Vanessa Marcil, AKA Gina Kincaid, later reposted clips of Shannen and Luke from the show, captioning it:

“Too much loss…. #RestinPowerSD”

Mark Damon Espinoza, who played Jesse Vasquez, also reflected on the loss on his feed, saying alongside a professional shot of his co-star (HERE):

“Another day, another great loss. Far too young to leave this plane. Shannen played a witch in Charmed but she was actually a warrior and fought like one to live. She’ll always be #brendawalsh to me and I’ll be forever grateful our paths crossed on this journey. Rest in peace dear Shannen… the skies at night are brighter for your presence among the stars. #90210”

She clearly left such a large impact on so many and will be deeply missed by all!

BTW, while Shannen remained close with many of her 90210 cast members after the series wrapped, just weeks before her death she revealed it was her co-stars who had a hand in her premature departure from the show. Speaking to Kelly Ripa, she admitted that she was struggling in her personal life, which caused her to be late frequently. That mixed with the bad press she was generating at the time amid a divorce had some of her fellow TV stars upset, so they supposedly called up producer Aaron Spelling and pressured him to fire her. Whoa. This was something she didn’t learn until years later, too, which must have been hard! It’s amazing that she stayed so friendly with them after this!

This cast has been through so much together. We cannot imagine how it feels to lose another co-star — especially after witnessing Shannen’s health battle so up close and personal for all these years. Sending them all our love as they continue to mourn this loss.

