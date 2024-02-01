Brian Austin Green Kept Texting 90210 Co-Star Luke Perry After His Death -- Because He Couldn’t ‘Process’ It

Brian Austin Green didn’t believe it when he heard Luke Perry died. Couldn’t believe it.

Nearly five years after the Beverly Hills, 90210 star tragically passed away, his co-star is reflecting on what a difficult pill that was to swallow. During Wednesday’s episode of Getting Grilled with Curtis Stone, Brian revealed that after learning of Luke’s death, he struggled to come to terms with that harsh reality:

“I didn’t completely believe it. There was a part of me that couldn’t really process that that was real. I text[ed] him the day after he passed, just because there was a part of me that was like, ‘No, he’s gonna answer back. He’s hiding somewhere, or something’s happened.’ I didn’t completely believe that, but there was a big part of me that was hoping that that was the case for sure.”

That is absolutely devastating… Texting his friend while knowing he’s gone and still somehow hoping for a response?? Poor, poor Brian…

Elsewhere in the interview, he reflected on how “tough” the saddening news was — especially because he says Luke was so healthy:

“That was a tough one … You know when you have that core of people that are around you that eventually you’re going to get older and you’re going to start losing people. That’s just a part of life. But nobody ever expected that we would lose someone so early, and I honestly never never expected that it would be Luke. To me, in my mind, Luke was the strongest of everyone. He was the constant guy. He was exactly who he was at all times. He ate really well, he was really healthy, he was fit, like he was just really great that way.”

So, so sad.

Luke unfortunately passed after suffering a massive stroke in March of 2019.

The 50-year-old recalled that around the same of Luke’s death, he himself was recovering from stroke-like symptoms of his own — and believed he would be prepared to help his friend recover:

“When I heard the news that he was in the hospital and that he’d had a stroke, I had just come out of neurological stuff myself, so there was a part of me that was like, ‘I’m kind of prepared, I can help him through this. I can go to the hospital and he’ll be okay — even if it takes a couple years, he’ll be alright.’”

But sadly, that wasn’t the case. Brian added:

“Losing people is hard, man. It’s horrible and it’s always really hard when it’s the ones that you had just no thought of losing before. They’re completely out of the blue and you’re just floored by it. You’re completely sideswiped by it. Like, I never in a million years thought that that would happen.”

So heartbreaking. Hear him talk more about Luke’s amazing legacy (below):

It’s hard to believe it’s been nearly five years already.

What are your reactions to Brian’s candid story?? Let us know in the comments down below.

