Machine Gun Kelly's Guitarist Sophie Lloyd SLAMS Cheating Allegations Amid Singer's Megan Fox Drama!

Don’t come for Sophie Lloyd!

Of course, she’s the bad-ass rock-and-roll guitarist for Machine Gun Kelly‘s touring outfit. And she is not happy to be dragged into supposed cheating allegations amid the performer’s high-profile rift with (ex?!) fiancée Megan Fox!! In fact, Sophie is now speaking out about the alleged cheating from her POV, and denying EVERYTHING!!

So, as y’all no doubt have been paying attention, we’ve been reporting all week on the Bloody Valentine crooner’s apparent relationship troubles with the Jennifer’s Body film star. Paparazzi cameras captured the pair walking out of what appeared to be a marriage counseling meeting earlier this week. Insiders have been dishing out details about a supposed schism between the two stars. Claims of blowout fights are flying all over the gossip world. And unsubstantiated rumors are rumbling online!!

One of the most enduring fan theories on all this is that MGK allegedly cheated on Fox with Lloyd. Sophie has been working professionally with the star — whose real name is Colson Baker — for quite some time now. Thus, the fan theory goes, they supposedly got a little too close and crossed a lusty line.

But now, Sophie herself says that’s complete bull s**t! On Wednesday afternoon, Page Six published a scathing statement cited to Sophie’s management team. In it, the reps commended the guitarist for her professional work and very clearly denied any supposition that she could have been romantically involved with the rock star:

“Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media. Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else.”

Whoa!!

Of course, Lloyd does have a lot of history with MGK. But it all appears to be above board! As Perezcious readers will recall, we’ve previously noted how Sophie first linked up with his Mainstream Sellout Tour about a year ago. Ever since, she’s been working with him on stage and collaborating with new tunes. So to hear Sophie’s team tell it, that professional working relationship has stayed just that — PROFESSIONAL!

She’s also got her own romantic relationship, too. Earlier this week, to celebrate Valentine’s Day, she took to social media and posted a pic with her loving boyfriend, Christopher Painter. No better way to show you’re coupled up and not cheating than to post a pic with the other half of your couple! Truly worth a thousand words!

And yet even as Sophie removes herself from the drama, the rumor mill continues to churn. MGK and Megan are certainly going through something after the Transformers actress scrapped all her social media pics of the pair — and then nuked her entire Instagram account altogether. But what is it?? And what’s to come for these star-crossed lovers?!

