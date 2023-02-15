Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Spotted At Marriage Counseling Office Amid Relationship Rift

So these two stars seem to be working things out for the better based on this news!!! Maybe??

We’ve been covering the sordid love story of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly recently. As Perezcious readers will recall, we’re tracking the duo’s shocking possible (?!) split situation from back over the weekend. The Jennifer’s Body actress and the Bloody Valentine hitmaker have been dealing with a bit of a rough patch in their relationship. But all is not lost! It appears they are at least trying to work things out! We hope…

Amid these ongoing breakup rumors, Monday offered a brief glimpse at possible reconciliation for the couple. According to paparazzi photos published on Tuesday afternoon by DailyMail.com, the 36-year-old actress and her 32-year-old rocker beau were spotted walking out of a marriage counseling office together on Monday evening in Agoura Hills, California.

In the snaps, the Transformers actress “appeared emotional.” Judging by the snaps (HERE), it looks like she was wiping her eyes with her hand and sleeve while the two departed the building. Then, the pair walked off to the parking lot together, where they got in separate cars and drove off to different places. Oof! Per the news outlet, insiders believe the couple was in the building together for more than two hours.

As we’ve been reporting, insiders have claimed Fox and MGK “got into a fight over the weekend.” One source spoke to People about the apparent spat, claiming the actress is “very upset” with the musician. That prior insider claimed Fox had taken off her engagement ring, and she was reportedly “no longer speaking” to her fiancé.

The two were definitely spotted by paparazzi photogs talking to each other while walking to their cars on Monday. So they’re at least conversing on some level. But that sounds bad! Especially since Fox nuked her Instagram account over the weekend after scrapping all the snaps she had with her man. Oof!

However…

Maybe there’s still some hope here?!?! On Tuesday morning, TMZ photogs spotted Fox and MGK riding together in his Cadillac Escalade around El Lay. The rap-rocker was behind the wheel driving the big behemoth while Fox rode alongside in the co-pilot’s seat.

The outlet doesn’t say where they were going, but even just being seen together at this point is a pretty big deal after all those weekend rumors! And especially with this new sighting coming on Valentine’s Day. This isn’t just any regular old weekday!! You can see those Escalade snaps from Tuesday morning’s outing HERE.

And so we’re left to wonder what it all means. Your guess is as good as ours right at this second, Perezcious readers! What do U think: are Megan and MGK headed all the way for Splitsville? Could that marriage counseling time together work wonders? Is Tuesday morning’s sighting a good sign?!

