Megan Fox TOOK OFF THE RING After 'Serious' Machine Gun Kelly Fight! But Is The Engagement Off??

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are on some very thin ice right now!

Over the weekend, the Jennifer’s Body alum sparked some major breakup rumors after she deleted all pics of her fiancé off her Instagram — and unfollowing him — before deleting the account altogether. Some cryptic last posts even seemed to suggest she was calling out MGK for possibly cheating on her as she mentioned “dishonesty.” The pair were spotted out holding hands and seemingly having a good time while leaving Drake’s party on Friday night, leaving many to wonder WTF happened in between!

Well, according to the latest from People on Monday, the lovebirds haven’t *officially* called it quits, but it’s not looking very promising! An insider claims the couple “had a fight over the weekend” that made Megan “very upset.” And it hasn’t gotten better because the actress “won’t speak to” the Bad Things crooner. She’s even testing out the possibility of a permanent split, the source noted:

“They haven’t officially called off the engagement but Megan took her ring off. They have had issues in the past, but things seem pretty serious this time.”

She “took her ring off”???

Uh oh!

From drinking each other’s blood to not even speaking to each other?? This does not sound good! Also, let’s not forget the 32-year-old rapper designed Megan’s ring with thorns on the inside so it’d “hurt” her if she ever tried to take it off. So she must have been serious about ditching the bling!

As mentioned, trouble first arose for the couple on Sunday afternoon when the Transformers star uploaded a series of photos of herself and a video of an envelope burning in a fire pit. She captioned the upload with some pointed lyrics from Beyoncé‘s album Lemonade. You know, the one all about JAY-Z being unfaithful! Megan wrote:

“You can taste the dishonesty / it’s all over your breath.”

Oof. Just hours later, she ditched the app altogether, but not before following just three people: Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet, and MGK’s nemesis Eminem! Seems like that has to be a jab at her (maybe?) ex-man right?!

In the comments of Fox’s last post, she directly addressed cheating speculation by replying to a fan who suggested maybe the musician had hooked up with “Sophie” (AKA Sophie Lloyd, the guitarist for his tour). The mother of three kept things playful, quipping:

“Maybe I got with Sophie”

All this has been coming to light while the “twin flames” were said to be partying together “every night” during Super Bowl weekend, according to Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, an insider told the outlet:

“Megan and MGK have been together all of Super Bowl weekend. They’ve been out at parties together every night, including last night and seemed fine.”

That said, a Page Six insider did recall that MGK “seemed a bit off” while performing at Sports Illustrated’s party on Saturday night — notably without Megan by his side! They dished:

“Last night MGK also performed at a party, but he seemed a bit off. His energy was low, and the performance wasn’t great.”

He also didn’t perform his hit Twin Flame, which was inspired by the pair’s whirlwind relationship. Hmm. The couple announced their engagement back in January 2022 after a hot and heavy (and sometimes controversial) romance that began in 2020. Could things really be over already?! What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Let us your thoughts (below)!

