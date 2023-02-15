Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are ‘Working To Mend Things And Move On Together’ After Big Fight

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are doing everything they can to hold onto their love. But will it be enough??

After getting into a “pretty serious” fight over Super Bowl weekend, the engaged couple isn’t willing to walk away just yet. According to a new source via ET on Wednesday, the actress and musician are working on making things right, they shared:

“Megan and MGK have had ups and downs throughout their relationship, but at the end of the day, they have a lot of love for each other and a deep connection. They have very strong feelings for one another, so their emotions often come out in intense ways.”

That explains the dramatic flair to Megan’s reactions amid the drama thus far, such as ditching her engagement ring.

Thankfully, the intention, on both their parts, is to find a way through this messy spot, the insider added:

“They are working together with the goal of trying to mend things and move forward together.”

The Jennifer’s Body star and Bad Things crooner were already seen taking a big step toward healing. On Monday, Daily Mail released photos of the pair leaving a marriage counseling office in Agoura Hills, California. In the photos, the 36-year-old appeared to be visibly upset as she wiped possible tears away. The 32-year-old, born Colson Baker, was close behind her. They walked to the parking lot together where they shared a quick convo before getting in separate cars and going in different directions. A clear sign that things are still very tense.

It remains unclear exactly what went wrong between the lovebirds, who announced their engagement in January 2022. Megan first sparked rumors of trouble in paradise when she deleted all of her photos of MGK from her Instagram before deactivating her account altogether on Sunday. Some cryptic posts suggested the rocker may have cheated on her, but there’s been nothing confirmed.

What we do know, per several sources, is they got into a big fight over the weekend. According to ET‘s insider, the couple got into an argument before the rapper’s performance at the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party on Sunday night, which Megan didn’t attend. They explained:

“Megan and MGK have a passionate relationship filled with lots of intense emotions, both good and bad, but after this fight, Megan was very upset. She was initially supposed to come with MGK to the event and had a whole outfit planned, but she backed out last minute.”

Whatever went down between the pair was hard for MGK to shake off and he gave a very lackluster performance:

“MGK wasn’t in the right frame of mind to be performing after this. He wasn’t himself and his band carried the show on their backs. It wasn’t a usual MGK performance or what people expect from him. His mic died while performing Bloody Valentine and he tapped it and seemed annoyed before someone came to replace it.”

Sounds like an incredibly tough time for them… The good news is they were spotted driving in the same car together on Tuesday — AKA Valentine’s Day. It’s unclear where they were headed, but them being together is certainly progress! We hope, if it’s meant to be, they can work through their issues. It shows a lot that they’re willing to go to couples counseling before actually tying the knot. Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

