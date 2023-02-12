Megan Fox is getting off social media!

Hours after sparking breakup rumors with her (maybe?) former fiancé Machine Gun Kelly on Sunday, the 36-year-old actress seems to have deleted her Instagram account entirely! Ch-ch-check out the evidence (below):

Megan Fox has deactivated her Instagram after alluding to Machine Gun Kelly breakup. pic.twitter.com/z01iDHfl6n — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 12, 2023

She gave no warning to her followers before deactivating the account. However, this move came after she shared a cryptic post alluding to the fact that she and the 32-year-old singer ended their relationship. Megan posted a slideshow of mirror selfies early Sunday morning, ending with a video of what appeared to be an envelope and a bag burning in a bonfire. She then wrote in the caption of some lyrics from the Pray You Catch Me on Beyoncé’s album Lemonade – which dealt with JAY-Z’s cheating:

“You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath”

Megan further fueled the split speculation by deleting every single picture of MGK off her grid and unfollowing him, leaving only three people on her follow list: Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet, and Eminem. That fact is pretty telling alone, considering Eminem and MGK have feuded with each other over the years! While Megan seemed to suggest that the Bird Box star cheated on her based on the IG post, she did take a second to address a comment that claimed he “got with Sophie,” seemingly referring to his guitarist Sophie Lloyd. She wrote:

“maybe I got with Sophie”

Neither Megan nor the artist has made an official statement about the breakup rumors at this time. However, MGK noticeably has all of his photos with Megan still up on IG. We’ll keep you posted. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you shocked Megan and MGK possibly split? Let us know in the comments below.

