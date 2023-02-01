Madison Brooks Case Takes Another Dark Turn -- Suspect Arrested For Rape Of 12-Year-Old Girl

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

This case just keeps getting more horrifying…

For those who haven’t read about this already, an LSU student was killed in a car accident in the early morning hours of January 16 — but there was so much more to the story. After Madison Brooks was rushed to the hospital by the rideshare driver who hit her, it was discovered she had been raped.

Police quickly put together a version of events that night: the 19-year-old left a place called Reggie’s Bar with four young men: Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, Everett Lee, 28, Casen Carver, 18, and an unnamed minor, 17. According on Carver’s confession, Washington and the 17-year-old had sex with Madison in the backseat of the car — while she was too drunk to consent. Authorities later determined she was four times the legal limit. After they finished with her, they dropped her off essentially in the middle of nowhere in Baton Rouge, leaving her to call for a ride — and apparently stumble in front of it. Not to put too fine a point on it, but this girl is dead because she was treated like garbage and thrown away. She was too intoxicated to take care of herself.

Related: Ashton Kutcher’s Hugely Unsatisfying Response To Danny Masterson Rape Charges

So that’s what we knew. The latest turn is just as shocking. Washington was released last Thursday on a $150,000 bond — but on Friday night he was picked up by the cops AGAIN! This time it was on another, unrelated rape charge. Of a 12-year-old girl. He was 15 at the time of the alleged assault.

According to the affidavit obtained by WBRZ, The girl, still a minor, reported the 2020 incident to her mother the following year, and her mom brought her to the hospital in May 2021 to report it. The then-tween claimed she was at a birthday party when she and a friend left to swim in the pool at a neighboring apartment complex. When they went back to her apartment, she said, Washington and a friend joined them. She says Washington followed her into her room, held her down, covered her mouth, and raped her for approximately 30 minutes. She was 12 years old.

Police looked at the still-open rape case again after the Madison Brooks case; apparently a witness came forward after seeing the news and identified Washington has the one who followed the young girl into her room.

Washington denied the incident at the time and still does. His attorney, Ron Haley, told the outlet:

“Mr. Washington and his mother cooperated with the investigation two years ago, and law enforcement took no action. Upon the review of the new statement from a witness that came forward yesterday, we are concerned not only of the timing of this statement, but whether it meets the threshold of probable cause.”

This entire case has uncovered so much already, from the sexual exploitation to the indifference to underage drinking. We have a feeling this one car accident is going to end with a lot of arrests.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

[Image via East Baton Rouge County Sheriff’s Office/Madison Brooks/Facebook/WVLA/NBC News/YouTube.]