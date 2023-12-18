Madonna Jokes She 'Had To Almost Die' To Get Kids Together While Calling Recovery A 'F**king Miracle'!

Madonna is looking on the bright side after going through a scary medical emergency!

During her Saturday night concert at Barclays Center, the pop star reflected on her summertime hospitalization, saying she “had to almost die” to get all of her children in one place! Without stating exactly what happened, the 65-year-old opened up:

“The fact that I’m here right now is the f**king miracle.”

Whoa!!

As you can imagine, the crowd broke out in cheers! We’re all SO glad she recovered!!!

The Like A Prayer artist went on to thank those who were by her side in her time of need, including a mystery woman named Siobhan, who “saved [her] life,” adding:

“There are some people in this room tonight that were with me in the hospital. […] There is one very important woman who dragged me to the hospital … I passed out on my bathroom floor and I woke up in the ICU.”

Whoa… Thank goodness for everyone who helped!

As we’ve covered, the Material Girl was rushed to the hospital in June after being found unresponsive in her NYC home amid an intense rehearsal schedule ahead of her current Celebration Tour. Her manager, Guy Oseary, said at the time she was suffering from a serious bacterial infection. According to Page Six, Madonna has since said she was placed in a 48-hour induced coma with her Kabbalah teacher, Eitan Yardeni, staying by her side the whole time, making him the only voice she heard during the ordeal. Super scary…

Addressing how the health scare impacted her kids, Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 23, David Banda, 18, Chifundo “Mercy” James, 17, and twins Stella and Estere, 11, she went on:

“When I first became conscious, I saw my six incredible children sitting in the lobby.”

She then teased:

“By the way, I had to almost die to get all my kids in one room — I know it’s kind of funny.”

LOLz! Goes to show how serious the situation was if they all dropped everything to be at her bedside! The momma bear continued:

“But they were all pretty scared and I didn’t understand what was going on.”

The moment made the performer think of her own mother, though, who passed away at just 30 years old due to breast cancer. The Vogue singer reflected:

“She was by herself. […] And I was thinking, ‘What if I left my children?’ That would destroy me to leave my children at this moment in their lives. I wasn’t thinking about me. I was thinking about them, and I was thinking about my mother and how scared she must have been to know that she was going to leave us all behind.”

The Grammy winner then noted that “crazy f**king things happen to us” to “make us realize what other people go through,” urging:

“I don’t take any of this s**t for granted.”

To be on the brink of death to performing around the world again in just a matter of months — at her age no less — is incredible. We continue to wish her good health following this scare!

Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Madonna/Instagram & WENN]