Porn Star & Boy Meets World Alum Maitland Ward Claims WHICH Celeb Asked Her To Hook Up?!

OK, Maitland Ward, you’ve definitely got our attention!!

The beautiful redhead — who rose to prominence as a supporting cast member in the later seasons of Boy Meets World — has drawn all kinds of attention after her TV sitcom career once she transitioned into adult entertainment. But the fiery porn star isn’t done there. Now, she’s telling it like it is with a new memoir and revealing some SERIOUS secrets!!

Related: OMG! Bride Accidentally Included A Link To PornHub On Her Wedding Invitations!

The 45-year-old celeb is releasing her new book Rated X: How Porn Liberated Me From Hollywood on Tuesday. And so she’s been going around recently to promote it with various interviews. Hence her chat with TooFab that was published on Monday morning! And oh, boy, does she drop some gems in that one!!

The TV vet explained that once she started sharing more NSFW content on her Instagram page to promote her fledgling porn career a few years back, she began to get a LOT of attention from fans. Except it wasn’t just random fans — or even just men! The woman who played Rachel McGuire claimed she once got a direct message on the app from a “mainstream actress people would probably know” inquiring about a hookup!!

Oh really???

Ward told the outlet:

“I had an attraction to her when I saw it [the DM], so it was surprising. I was pleasantly surprised that time. Sometimes it’s like, ‘Oh gosh, what is this, this is weird,’ like athletes and stuff that are sliding into your DMs. It’s weird when certain people slide into your DMs and you’re like, ‘What? What is going on here?'”

Sadly, the author did NOT name names in the interview, instead only calling the famous actress by the pseudonym “Kat.” Still, if the mystery woman is supposedly so mainstream, we can only imagine…

The whole thing went down right around the time Maitland first was getting into porn, apparently. So no doubt there was a lot of change in their air for her right then! Ward said she did go through with the initial hookup, too. And it eventually grew “into a relationship” past that time as well — with her husband’s blessing. Wow!

Ward added:

“With her, I was excited because I did actually meet up with her and there’s a whole story with that, so that was more of an organic kind of thing I guess. … It didn’t end well, but still, that was different.”

Now we really wanna know who it was!!! Any guesses, Perezcious readers??

For the BMW alum, it sounds like the famous actress was a nice break from most of the aggressive and up-front DMs she gets from guys. She explained:

“[It’s] weird when athletes will come [slide in the DMs] and say, ‘Hey, do you wanna hook up tonight?’ And I’m like, ‘No. Just because I’m in porn?’ That’s what I do for my work.”

LOLz!

Good for you, girl. We can’t even imagine!

You can watch the full interview (below):

Sooooo any guesses on the mystery actress, y’all??

Sound OFF with your thoughts down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Maitland Ward/Instagram]