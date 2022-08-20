OMG! Bride Accidentally Included A Link To PornHub On Her Wedding Invitations!

One bride just got an important reminder about always double-checking your invites before sending them off to the printer!

A woman, who goes by the username @squidward.tentacles on TikTok, shared on the social media platform that she recently received her wedding invitations in the mail. However, what started out as excitement for the future Mrs., quickly turned into horror once she realized there was an X-rated mistake on them. She said in the viral video:

“I got my wedding invitations in the mail today—super exciting. Except I made a very large mistake that I’m gonna share with you guys so other brides don’t make the same mistake, because I’m sure it’s super common.”

The mistake? Well, it turned out she accidentally included a link to PornHub rather than her wedding website! Zooming in on her gold-trimmed RSVP card, it read:

“For more wedding details, please visit our website http://www.Pornhub.com.”

Oh no!!!

The bride explained that she used the “fun website” as a placeholder until they received one for their upcoming nuptials but forgot to remove it before they were printed. And that sadly was not the only blunder she made on the invites! The woman also never updated the information about where her out-of-town attendees would be staying for the big day. Instead of including a nicer hotel, she mistakenly put down a Super 8 Motel for her guests to lodge at:

“I forgot that I put the Super 8 Motel as a placeholder as well until we figured out hotels we’re going to block off. If you’re our guest, I promise I didn’t block rooms off at the Super 8 Motel.”

She went on to apologize to her family – specifically her momma – for the hilarious mistakes, saying:

“If you’re my mom, I’m sorry. I will fix it. I think it’s funny, personally, but I don’t think anyone else is gonna think it’s funny, especially my family and Nate’s family and literally anyone else. So, I’m sorry, mom. I will fix it.”

Too funny! You ch-ch-check out her entire video (below):

While her mom may not be laughing at the situation, many people in the comments section could not believe the social media user included the link to the porn site. See some of the reactions (below):

“I think this is hilarious! I checked my invites 1000 times before I finalized because I did the same thing!” “The way I gasped when I saw the website” “This is too good! I’m sorry you have to order more but soo funny!” “This is EXACTLY why anytime I am ordering invites or something with words I edit, I make like 10 people proof read it before I pay for it” “LMAO!! I wish I had this invite to keep on my fridge forever hahahahah this is so damn funny and made my morning watching this hahahahah”

Remember to always proofread your invites, y’all! Reactions to this hilarious situation? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via @squidward.tentacles/TikTok]