'That's Abuse': Boy Meets World Alum & Porn Star Maitland Ward Blasts Billie Eilish's Parents After She Admits She Watched Porn At 11

Remember Maitland Ward? The Boy Meets World star who went on to an extremely successful career in the adult entertainment industry a couple years back? Well, now she has a bone to pick with someone talking about her business — Billie Eilish. Or, more accurately, she has bone to pick with Billie’s parents…

In case you missed it, the Happier Than Ever singer spoke to Howard Stern a couple weeks back and got WAY personal about a subject most people don’t ever talk about in public: watching porn.

Related: Porn Star Reveals ‘Really F**ked Up’ Injuries She’s Suffered Making Adult Films

Specifically, the 20-year-old said she doesn’t do it anymore. Discussing the reference to pornography in her song Male Fantasy, Billie made a huge reveal, telling the shock jock:

“As a woman, I think porn is a disgrace. I used to watch a lot of porn, to be honest. I started watching porn when I was like 11.”

She went on to say that she thought being “exposed to so much porn” had “destroyed” her brain. She even traced her sleep paralysis and night terrors to her addiction to violent porn, revealing:

“I think that’s how it started because I would just watch abusive BDSM and that’s what I thought was attractive. It got to a point where I couldn’t watch anything else unless it was violent.”

Yeah, pretty shocking stuff. And brings up a lot more questions, right? Enter Maitland Ward. (good title, btw…)

TMZ caught up with the former Disney star turned adult actress, who had some serious questions after hearing about the interview. She mused:

“Why was she watching violent porn at age 11? Who was watching over her? Like does she have parental figures in her life?”

Yeah, it’s a question we’re guessing a lot of folks had due to the very young age she got started. Maitland went so far as to say Billie’s parents, Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell, were guilty of “abuse” for having allowed it!

“She should be blaming her parents. That’s abuse. A child should not be watching porn ever at that age.”

Not sure how realistic that is. Look, kids in early adolescence get curious. That was true even before the internet, but it is SO much worse these days. The amount of disturbing stuff you can find just a couple clicks away is UNREAL! Policing that is extremely difficult — and if failing at stopping your kids from getting to porn is “abuse” then probably over half the parents in the country are guilty. Just sayin’.

Another point Maitland took issue with was when Billie said she took her cues on how to have sex from it. The Grammy winner had said:

“I thought that’s how you learned how to have sex… And I was a virgin, I had never done anything, and it led to problems. The first few times I had sex, I was not saying no to things that were not good. It was because I thought that’s what I was supposed to be attracted to.”

Maitland wants to make it perfectly clear:

“Porn isn’t something that’s supposed to be sex education for people. It’s entertainment for adults and that’s what we do.”

Speaking of adults, the former soap actress doesn’t think Billie has enough experience even now to judge porn on the whole the way she’s doing:

“Also I think she’s too young to make that kind of assessment about porn, sex and everything.”

Maitland says Billie’s words have been “very detrimental” to her industry because she “has a voice like that for so many young people.”

What do YOU think about this take on porn? Is it inherently problematic? Or was the problem just that Billie was exposed too young — something for which her parents are to blame??

[Image via Maitland Ward/Instagram/Howard Stern/YouTube.]