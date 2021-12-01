'I Nibbled Just To Take A Taste': Man Admits He's A Cannibal After Car Crash Reveals Headless Body In Trunk

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A Russian man proudly admitted to authorities he was a cannibal after a decapitated body fell out of his car during a crash.

Yegor Komarov (above) drew global attention this week after his court appearance was leaked online, which showed him nonchalantly giving off some serious Hannibal Lecter vibes as he brazenly admitted to killing people because he wanted to see what they tasted like.

According to reports, the 23-year-old was arrested, along with two other men, last week after a body with multiple stab wounds — and no head — fell out of the trunk of a Mitsubishi when it crashed into a fence on the side of a highway in the Leningrad region. Police also reportedly found a shovel and blood inside the vehicle.

Related: Friend Of LA Model Found Dead In Front Of Hospital Also Dies After Weeks In Coma

Officials claim the Mitsubishi belonged to the victim, 50-year-old Arkad Kazyanin, whom two of the three suspects are accused of drunkenly murdering in a St. Petersburg garage. The men then allegedly set the garage on fire and crashed his car — but not before Komarov engaged in cannibalism.

Online outlet 47news reported that police took off Komarov’s handcuffs while questioning him — to which he responded by screaming:

“What are you doing, I can bite you to death!”

Police reportedly then thanked the suspect for his confession before putting the handcuffs back on.

Related: Jeffrey Epstein Pilot Lists Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, Prince Andrew, & More As Passengers On ‘Lolita Express’

Komarov confessed again during his court hearing. In a now-viral video, he said behind bars:

“I nibbled to just take a taste.”

When the interviewer asked if he was “ready to eat a human again,” the young man replied:

“Do you have some?”

Komarov also confessed to slaughtering an unnamed 38-year-old broker who was found stabbed to death inside a plastic drain pipe in Sosnovka last September. He said he killed the broker “without any reason,” per the Daily Beast, because he wanted to see what he tasted like. He added in the video:

“But I killed that one in Sosnovka in vain. It turned out he was not tasty.”

The alleged man-eater said he “hunted” for victims in a local park without security cameras. The International Business Times reported he admitted to cutting off a piece of a victim’s body, cooking it, and eating it at home.

Komarov has not been formally charged; the court has until January 20 to file charges.

Our hearts go out to the victims’ families.

[Image via St. Petersburg TV Channel/YouTube.]