Hilda Marcela, Friend Of LA Model Found Dead In Front Of Hospital, Also Dies After Weeks In Coma

The woman who was found brain dead outside an LA hospital, hours after her aspiring model friend was found dead outside a different local hospital, has passed away.

According to her family, Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola (above) was taken off life support on Monday after spending two weeks in a coma. She died a day before her 27th birthday.

The aspiring architect’s dad, Luis Cabrales Rivera, told ABC7:

“We know she wouldn’t have wanted to be how she was these past 15 days.”

The family said Hilda’s organs were donated to nine recipients as a “last act of love.”

While speaking to The Sun, her father recalled how the family said their last goodbyes to Hilda, sharing:

“We left at 7pm to get some rest but with the certainty that our girl is in the presence of God, resting and waiting for justice in her case… My daughter would have been 27 today and we are very, very, very sad because it’s a loss that we will never forget and nothing will ever be able to fill.”

So devastating.

He continued:

“This was a very, very hard process for us, sixteen days of anguish, but I also believe that God gave us that time to prepare to accept what was going to happen.”

The heartbroken poppa went on to share the final note he wrote to his beloved child, reading:

“My daughter, my precious girl, I love you and always will. You have been and always will be my beautiful girl. Go to heaven without any worry. Even though your physical departure hurts us, we know you are going to a better place. Don’t worry about anything my queen, I will wait for the day in which I can hug you again. My love, thank you for all these years and for having taught me so much. I will look after your boy Tomas (Hilda’s dog) and your sister Fer. Caro and I will always have you in our heart and mind, rest in peace my daughter, my Hiyi.”

Luis also told the station the FBI may be brought onto the case — which still remains under investigation, with no arrests having been made — adding:

“I have heard that the LAPD may involve the FBI in the case in order to get those responsible behind bars. If they need support from federal agencies to speed up the process they should get it, that way we can close this chapter.”

As we reported, Hilda and her friend Christy Giles went to a party in Downtown Los Angeles earlier this month before heading to an apartment in West El Lay. Twelve hours later, “three men in an all black, masked in bandanas; with license plates removed, dropped Christy off on the sidewalk of a hospital,” a GoFundMe for the women claimed, adding:

“Christy was already lifeless and pronounced dead at the scene… Two hours later the same vehicle with two masked men dropped her friend, Hilda off at a different hospital. Hilda currently remains on life support with no brain activity with little possibility of recovery.”

While the LAPD initially told ABC7 the investigation was pointing to a possible overdose, Giles’ husband Jan Cilliers suspects foul play was involved, and believes both women were drugged. He told ABC:

“Marcela’s toxicology report came back, and I guess they found heroin in her system, which is nothing that either of those girls would ever do, not voluntarily.”

Meanwhile, loved ones have launched a GoFundMe page to help Hilda’s family with medical expenses.

We’ll keep you updated as the investigation develops.

