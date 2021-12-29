80-Year-Old Man Allegedly Stabs Wife To Death For Refusing Sex After He Popped A Viagra On Christmas

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

What was supposed to be a very special gift between a married couple turned into a bloody nightmare when an 80-year-old man reportedly slaughtered his wife after she took back her promise to have sex with him on Christmas Day.

According to reports, Vito Cangini took a Viagra pill on December 25 at his home in Fanano di Gradara, eastern Italy, after his wife Natalia Kyrychok agreed to celebrate the holiday with a little marital union.

But after he popped the erectile dysfunction pill, his 61-year-old wife changed her mind and refused to get physical. This apparently sparked a fight between the two, during which Vito flew into a jealous rage and accused his Ukrainian spouse of being more attracted to her boss than him.

Related: Kim Kardashian & Nicki Minaj’s ‘Beloved’ Former Business Manager Found Dead Inside Car Trunk

Vito then allegedly stabbed Natalia to death with a kitchen knife, left her bloodied body on the floor, and went to bed. Worse still, the next morning, he reportedly ate breakfast, walked his dog, and came home as if it were any other day.

Back home around noon, he reportedly ate lunch with the body still in the next room — and drank a lot. He then went back outside to wander the countryside with his dog in the afternoon. Eventually, we guess he faced reality because he told an elderly neighbor what he had done and asked the man to notify the police; however, the neighbor didn’t want to get involved and told Cangini to call the cops himself.

Related: 25 Years Later, How Police Are Still Working On The JonBenét Ramsey Murder Investigation

Instead of calling the police, Cangini called the restaurant where his wife had worked as a chef for two years, and where she was expected at 5:30 p.m., and told the owner:

“I know there was something going on between you two.”

When Vito told the owner he’d never see Natalia again, it was the owner who finally called the police, who visited the suspect’s home, where they found the woman’s body, still lying there unhidden. According to the police report, she had been stabbed at least four times, including once to the heart.

Related: Gabby Petito’s Mom Files Claims To Get Daughter’s Belongings Back From The Laundries

Police found the presumed murder weapon at the scene and arrested her husband of 17 years. Cangini faces charges of voluntary homicide, per local news outlets. His lawyer, Stefano Vichi, told press that Vito suffered from “a sudden fit resulting from the refusal to have intimate relations,” adding:

“We will consider whether to ask for a psychiatric report.”

Considering what we’ve just read that might be appropriate. The investigation is ongoing.

[Image via IPA/WENN]