Kim Kardashian & Nicki Minaj's 'Beloved' Former Business Manager Found Dead Inside Car Trunk

A woman who worked as a business manager for many high-profile celebrities over her decades-long career in the entertainment industry appears to have been horribly murdered, according to reports.

Angela “Angie” Kukawski was found dead late last week in the trunk of a car parked in the city of Simi Valley, northeast of Los Angeles. The Ventura County Coroner’s Office confirmed the investigation with Variety, as well as the findings of probable homicide.

According to the outlet, the woman was confirmed to be Kukawski by homicide investigators working the case. They believe she was murdered, placed in the trunk, and driven to a location in Simi Valley after apparently being killed at some point December 22. She was 55 years old at the time of her death.

Per the report, the Simi Valley Police Department, in conjunction with the LAPD, has apparently also made an arrest of a man as part of the homicide investigation. The outlet states that the alleged murder suspect, who is not publicly named, “appears to have transported the body from Van Nuys to the home of a relative in Simi Valley” early in the morning on December 23. He is identified only as a 49-year-old white male, and is currently being held on a $2 million bond in Los Angeles County, per inmate intake documents.

Little else is currently known about the circumstances or context of the crime itself. Police are continuing to investigate the act.

Kukawski was a mother of five at the time of her death. Industry insiders and friends alike came forward in the days following her passing to share how she was “beloved” in Hollywood for her work as a business manager for high-profile, high-net worth clients. One unnamed music business associate who had previously worked with her told Variety she was “hard-working” and “a straight shooter.” She most recently worked with the agency Boulevard, where she specialized in accounting and financial management services for entertainers, athletes, and other public figures.

In the past, Kukawski has notably worked with the likes of Nicki Minaj, Kim Kardashian, as well as other members of the KarJenner family. She has also worked on behalf of other celebs, including rappers Kanye West and Offset. She also previously worked to provide financial services on behalf of the late rapper Tupac Shakur, according to government filings regarding his estate.

We are sending all our love to Kukawski’s family, friends, and loved ones. What a truly terrible, tragic situation — no less considering the time of year when this whole thing occurred.

R.I.P.

