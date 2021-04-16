Man Throws Bobcat Across The Yard After It Attacks His Wife -- Watch The WILD Video HERE!

A CRAZY viral video posted online this week shows a man throwing what appears to be a bobcat after the animal unexpectedly attacked his wife in their driveway one morning.

The clip was originally posted on TikTok, where it was quickly removed by censors due to the violent content of the man literally throwing the animal and threatening to shoot it. But when it was reposted on Twitter on Thursday, all hell broke loose and millions more people watched the wild, viral clip with a mix of horror and incredulity.

The attack begins seconds into the video — which was taken by a mounted outdoor security camera on a home garage — after the man says “good morning” to a jogger on the street in front of his home. After musing how “I need to wash my car,” the man’s attention turns to his screaming wife, who appears to be trying to get away from some kind of attack on the other side of the vehicle.

The man screams and runs around the back of the car, off camera, and suddenly returns with the animal in his outstretched, raised arms. He starts yelling about “a bobcat,” alerting the jogger, who has now returned to the scene. And seconds after grabbing the cat, he attempts to get rid of it by literally throwing the bobcat across his lawn!!!

Seriously, watch the entire ordeal go down in real time in less than a minute (below) — and turn your sound on for the clip, because the screams and shouts make it all even crazier:

This was a wild 46 seconds pic.twitter.com/jIHQg0G4qU — Sada (@Evi3Zamora) April 15, 2021

Holy s**t!!!

What quick thinking by that man — and the bravery to jump in and grab the attacking animal. That couldn’t have felt good…

Like we noted (above), reports claim the video was originally posted to TikTok and viewed more than five million times there before its deletion; it has since migrated to Twitter and been viewed nearly 7 million more times.

According to Newsweek, bobcats typically avoid people, but animal experts claim sick or rabid ones are sometimes known to attack out of desperation. People involved in bobcat incidents are typically advised to back away slowly, and never turn their back on the animal or try to run from it, as showing your back could trigger its instinct to hunt and pounce.

Loud noises can also scare off bobcats — so the guy in the video here probably showed out better than he realized with as much yelling as he did — though he is said to have shot the wild animal. Reportedly, the bobcat tested positive for rabies, leading the man and his wife to get their rabies shots.

Really such an unfortunate situation.

As you might expect, Twitter users had a LOT to say about the video:

“My guy just won every argument with his wife for the rest of their marriage. ‘Remember that time I pulled that bobcat off you? Mmhmm. YOU take the trash out.'” “I knew this was gonna be wild as soon as I heard him say he needs to wash his car lmao” “That good morning in the beginning is funny as hell bc that s**t go out the window ten seconds later” “My question is… What was the lady in the pink really going to do if the bobcat attacked her instead of running away? She ran back into the scene.” “i love how this video starts out with just the most neighborly ‘Good morning!’ then all hell breaks loose, neighbor goes running after the bobcat as if it hadn’t just attacked 2 people”

Seriously!

What a crazy situation! Reactions, Perezcious readers? What would you have done in that situation?!

Could you have mustered the ability to THROW A FREAKIN’ BOBCAT to defend your partner??

