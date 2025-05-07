OMG! Maryland Dad Has Leg Amputated After Pedicure Gone Wrong!

A Maryland dad lost his leg to an unexpected amputation after a couples spa day with his wife went horribly wrong.

Back in 2017, a 54-year-old man named Glenn Morris paid $270 to go on a spa day outing with his wife, Melissa. They enjoyed side-by-side manicures and pedicures, and left “feeling very refreshed,” as Morris recounted to DailyMail.com this week. But on the way out the door, he noticed a small cut had opened up on one of his left toes. And soon, all hell broke loose.

The next day, Morris realized his second toe on his left foot had swollen up to match the size of his big toe. He went to a hospital for treatment, and learned something called osteomyelitis was spreading in his body. That’s a fancy word for a bone infection, basically. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it starts by accessing the body through a cut or surgical site before moving through the bloodstream to cause permanent bone damage.

The bone in his second toe was immediately removed to prevent the spread of infection. But over the next few years, Morris continued to suffer what he called “extreme pain” in his leg. In 2018, his big toe was removed. In 2019, his third toe was cut off. His lifestyle completely changed, too. He told the outlet:

“Grocery shopping has been a chore and I couldn’t go to football games because I couldn’t take the steps. It’s been hard.”

In October of last year, Morris developed a blood infection. And in December, he was brushing his teeth when, without warning, his ankle suddenly snapped. By January, doctors told him that amputating his left leg below the right knee would lead to his best chances to improve his quality of life. So, that’s what he did:

“Amputation would be the best way to come back with the best quality of life I was expected to have. Amputation was the best way to respond. Mentally, it was okay for me to go ahead. Once I had the amputation, most of the pain stopped. I had been in an extreme amount of pain.”

He continued:

“It was a massive relief. … I could start over and the quality of life I’m looking to have is within reach. I got a prosthetic leg and have been learning how to walk on it.”

Amazingly, Morris told the outlet he NEVER pursued legal action against the spa! WHAT?!?!?! He said:

“It was more important for me to save my leg than to pay a lawyer to find them.”

Nevertheless, he believes that fateful day is exactly when he became infected:

“It had to be from unsanitary utensils or ones that didn’t get cleaned properly. I couldn’t see it but once the incision cut me the infection went in.”

And he’s not alone. According to Morris, his podiatrist told him this type of thing is more common than people realize:

“People who are there because of an infection. He said it’s so common and that so many people come in with foot injuries from pedicures, whether they know at the time or not. … I never thought [a pedicure] would cause what happened. The price of looking good is not worth losing a leg.”

Horrifying…

Reactions, y'all?

