Master P's 25-Year-Old Daughter's Tragic Cause Of Death Revealed

Five months after Master P broke the news his 25-year-old daughter had passed away, Tytyana Miller‘s cause of death has finally been revealed.

In case you were unaware, the New Orleans based rapper expressed his “overwhelming grief” back in May when he first announced her death. In an Instagram post at the time, the 52-year-old mentioned “mental illness” and “substance abuse” in the caption:

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this.”

You can see the full post (below):

Tytyana had previously been struggling with addiction which was followed by Growing Up Hip Hop. Now, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, her official cause of death has been ruled as accidental fentanyl intoxication. So, so sad.

Fentanyl. This same f**king drug every time. So many recent deaths over the past few years. Prince, Tom Petty, so many more… And to hear it may have been accidentally ingested? So unfair.

In July, the rapper (whose real name is Percy Miller) had even mentioned the 25-year-old was “on the right track” after a recent stay in rehab. Just heartbreaking, she was so young…

Our hearts are with Tytyana’s loved ones as they continue to mourn such a great loss. May she rest in peace.

