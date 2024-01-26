Vegas Model Known For Playboy & Maxim Found Dead At 45

Playboy model Masuimi Max has passed away.

According to law enforcement sources via TMZ, cops responded to a call just before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday at Max’s Las Vegas-based home, where she was found dead. No foul play is suspected, but an investigation will be conducted. No further details about her death were revealed. She was just 45 years old.

Masuimi got her start in modeling back in 2000. She’s been in Playboy, Maxim, Alt Magazine, Bizarre Magazine, and lots more publications. She was also a frequent flier at the Playboy Mansion, where she attended events from the late 2000s to the early 2010s.

The beauty also starred in some B-movies, like Cornman: American Vegetable Hero and Giantess Battle Attack. Her IMDb shows she even had an uncredited role in xXx: State of the Union starring Samuel L. Jackson and Ice Cube, in which she played the girlfriend of rapper Xzibit‘s role, Zeke.

More recently, the performer had transitioned into alternative modeling with an emphasis on makeup-heavy horror/cabaret shows. Through her YouTube videos (can’t post them since they’re age-restricted, but find them HERE) and other social networks, she gained hundreds of thousands of followers online, all of whom are seriously saddened by her sudden loss.

Sending our condolences to all her loved ones. R.I.P.

[Image via Masuimi Max/Instagram/Rachel Worth/WENN]