Matthew Perry Included Only ONE Ex-Girlfriend In His Will

Matthew Perry dated a lot of high profile women in his day, including such luminaries as Julia Roberts, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Neve Campbell. (See the heartbreaking full story of his dating history HERE.) But there was only one girlfriend who stood out enough for him to make room for her in his will.

Five months after the iconic Friends star passed away, the division of his reported $120 million fortune is still being sorted out. But before his untimely death, one of the names Matty established as deserving as a piece of his pie was none other than his ex-girlfriend Rachel Dunn.

Rachel, whom the Fools Rush In star dated from 2003 to 2005, clearly left quite the mark on him as the other beneficiaries named in his will include his parents John Perry and Suzanne Morrison, as well as his half-sister Caitlin Morrison, per docs obtained by Page Six.

So if they didn’t stick together, why keep her in his will? Well, when they broke up, People reported there were no hard feelings, and that it was just more an issue of Matthew keeping himself on track:

“There was no drama involved (in the breakup), just a commitment by Matthew to stay focused on his sobriety.”

Hell, in his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, he even referred to her as “the ex-girlfriend of his dream.” Aw…

Matthew created his will in 2009 and named Lisa Ferguson and Robin Ruzan as co-executors of his $1 million trust, which is made up of his personal property and doesn’t include his fortune made from Friends and his memoir. Funny enough, he named it the Alvy Singer Living Trust after Woody Allen’s Annie Hall character. He also noted in the will that should he have any kids after 2009, they would not be granted access to his estate. But as we know, he never did…

