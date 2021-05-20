'Is Matthew Perry OK?' Fans Are Worried After New FRIENDS Reunion Promo

Is there something going on with Matthew Perry we should be worried about? Or are fans wildly overreacting??

That’s the question we’re left with after seeing the response to a new promo for the FRIENDS reunion. The trailer for the highly anticipated HBO Max special dropped on Wednesday, followed quickly by People magazine’s exclusive interview with the cast.

It was the latter that had fans concerned about Perry’s health. The man who played beloved corporate… analysis… whatever it was he did… Chandler Bing appeared, according to many, to be a little out of it.

At one point when the cast is asked what props they got from the show, he responds:

“I stole the cookie jar that had the clock on it.”

He actually took it to give to Lisa Kudrow. So sweet. However, it wasn’t the cute anecdote viewers focused on, it was the way he said the words, beginning “stole” with a kind of “sh” sound — and generally speaking very slowly and sort of staring into space. Watch for yourself (below):

Folks on Twitter were shook. Some of the comments included:

“Just saw People interview and can’t believe how Matthew Perry looks like… seriously it breaks my heart” “It pains me to see Matthew Perry like this, he just seems off, gazing at the void, speaking slowly.” “Damn, Matthew Perry in those PEOPLE Friends interviews.” “Hate to say it, but I’m sad and scared like hell for Matthew Perry”

Others went further — maybe too far — in their speculation, writing:

“I am dead serious when I ask, is Matthew Perry okay? He sounds like he is under the influence of something or had a stroke. I know he had substance issues in the past…” “This is so sad. He is clearly drunk, high or both. Addiction is an awful thing. I hope he gets help.” “Poor Matthew Perry looks like he’s going to pass out any second. Drugs are bad! #FriendsReunion”

Obviously Matthew’s struggle with addiction is now infamous. He has been very public about it in recent years, telling BBC Radio 2 in 2016 that he didn’t even remember filming around three seasons of Friends:

“Somewhere between Seasons 3 and 6… I was a little out of it.”

So it makes sense people would be worried he might have relapsed. We don’t doubt people are being sincere in their concern and not at all poking fun as some are accusing.

But aren’t they kind of jumping to conclusions here? What do YOU think?? Is it too soon to be worried or what?

