Taylor Swift CANCELS Membership To Elite NYC Club After Guest Exposed Her Matty Healy Romance!

Taylor Swift isn’t taking any chances!

The past few months have been a whirlwind for the superstar, with her breaking up with Joe Alwyn after six years and quickly jumping into a new romance with Indie rocker Matty Healy. As Perezcious readers know, the 33-year-old’s new relationship with the frontman of The 1975 was huge news, with new info getting dished almost every day! It ranged from the pair falling madly in love to allegedly moving in together to, of course, the controversy surrounding his podcast conversations.

All too quickly we learned the 34-year-old just wasn’t the one for Tay Tay, and their fling fizzled out after only a month of being linked together. At the time, ET insiders dished that they “realized they’re not really compatible”:

“Taylor and Matty broke up. They are both extremely busy and realized they’re not really compatible with each other … Taylor’s friends want what’s best for her and aren’t shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship.”

Then last week People sources said the breakup wasn’t that big a deal — because the “relationship” wasn’t a relationship at all!

“She had fun with him, but it was always casual. They are no longer romantically involved.”

Is her team downplaying her real heartbreak? Or was it really not that serious for her?

Regardless of what went down and how it ended, one thing is for sure, T-Swizzle is NOT happy about how the news got leaked in the first place. As you know, she’s always been super private about her love life, and she’s notorious for only being seen when she wants to be seen. And it turns out she’s blaming the club she thinks should have been protecting her from prying eyes!

On Monday, a source told PageSix that the Anti-Hero songstress CANCELED her membership to Casa Cipriani, a super luxurious NYC club that’s members-only.

If you’ll recall, fans snagged pics of Taylor and Matty on a date last month amid their romance while they were visiting the club. The then-couple were alongside her friend and producer Jack Antonoff and his fiancée Margaret Qualley when some fans snapped some photos. The A-listers tried to shield themselves from the cameras with an umbrella, but it was too late. In case you need a refresher, you can see the pics (below):

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy spotted out for dinner with Jack Antonoff. pic.twitter.com/PCgOQToxav — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 11, 2023

But there should have been more than an umbrella between the stars and those cameras.

The swanky hotspot has a strict no-photo policy due to how popular it is with celebs. The excited fans who took these photos were quickly booted from the guest list, with the outlet reporting at the time at least three members were kicked out. The club is reportedly “cracking down” on incidents like these — but it was too late for Taylor to keep herself protected.

Innerestingly, when asked for info, the club denied the Style singer canceled her membership. Of course, they would, right? It looks terrible for them!

One has to wonder if these pics cost her more than her privacy. Confirmation of her relationship with Matty is what led Swifties to go looking for his old interviews — and led to a lot of backlash. Obvi there’s no proof this was a factor in Taylor breaking things off, at least one source has explicitly said it isn’t. But when someone like Taylor, who thinks that much of her fans, break up with a guy that fast? Right in the middle of the complaints against him? It’s hard to keep those ideas completely separate. For this relationship, publicity may well have been a shortcut to the end.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? What do YOU make of all this??

