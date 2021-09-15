McDonald's Customer Killed In Freak Drive-Thru Accident Identified As Father Of Two

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

The family of Tony Eyles (pictured above with his family) is mourning the Vancouver man after he was killed in a freak accident at a McDonald’s drive-thru last weekend.

According to reports, the 42-year-old was crushed by his own car last Wednesday after he tried to retrieve the bank card he dropped on the ground. Police said surveillance footage showed Eyles at a local McDonald’s drive-thru around 5:30 a.m. when he dropped his bank card on the ground while paying for his food.

He opened the door and bent over to pick up the card, but his car continued to roll forward, pinning him between the car door and the wall of the restaurant. Tragically, he couldn’t free himself from the vehicle and was crushed.

Vancouver Police Constable Tania Visintin said in a press release:

“This is an absolutely heartbreaking scenario. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of this man.”

Eyles is survived by his wife Caitlin, as well as a son and a daughter. His brother-in-law Neal Pender said the man died just a few weeks before celebrating his ninth wedding anniversary, telling News 1130:

“[The kids] have made some comments about how much they are already missing their dad. His son said to me yesterday, ‘I only got to know my dad for eight years, it’s not long enough.’ It’s impossible to say anything to him about that other than just reminding him about how awesome his dad was. My sister is struggling, of course… He’s just the perfect dad, the perfect husband. You know, I looked up to him.”

Pender went on to describe the father-of-two as “the kind of guy who would give you the shirt off his back,” telling CTV News:

“He was just the most doting father and the most loving husband…he was just the perfect guy.”

Friends of the family set up a GoFundMe campaign in hopes of supporting them at this difficult time. The page reads:

“Tony was an amazing husband, father, friend and coworker. I know that money will not change what happened but I am hoping that we can at least help the family out through this hard financial time. You will be missed Tony, truly a great guy.”

The campaign has already raised over $50,000 of its $100,000 goal.

Meanwhile, the incident is still being investigated by the Vancouver Police Collision Investigation Unit and the B.C. Coroners Service. Anyone who witnessed the incident or who might have captured it on dash-cam footage while driving in the area are being asked to call investigators at 604-717-3012.

R.I.P.

