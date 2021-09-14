SNL Alum Norm Macdonald Dies After Secret Cancer Battle, Hollywood Pays Tribute

Comedy legend Norm Macdonald has passed away, and many of Hollywood’s most famous comedians are taking the time to mourn him on social media.

According to Deadline, the Saturday Night Live icon died on Tuesday at 61 years old after a private 9-year battle with cancer. The news was announced by his his management firm Brillstein Entertainment.

Lori Jo Hoekstra, the comedian’s longtime producing partner and friend, said Norm had been battling cancer for nearly a decade but wanted to keep his illness private. Hoekstra, who was with Norm when died, told the outlet:

“He was most proud of his comedy. He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly.”

So sad.

Seeing as the Canadian was such an influential and unforgettable comedian, many stars in the world of stand up have already honored him on Twitter. See some of the many tributes to Norm (below):

Sarah Silverman: “Norm was in a comedy genre of his own. No one like him on this planet. Please do yourself a favor and watch his stuff. He was one of a kind of all time” Conan O’Brien: “I am absolutely devastated about Norm Macdonald. Norm had the most unique comedic voice I have ever encountered and he was so relentlessly and uncompromisingly funny. I will never laugh that hard again. I’m so sad for all of us today.” Seth Rogen: “Oh f**k. I was a huge fan of Norm Macdonald and I essentially ripped off his delivery when I first started acting. I would stay up specifically to watch him on talk shows. He was the funniest guest of all time. We lost a comedy giant today. One of the the all time greats. RIP.” Jon Stewart: “No one could make you break like Norm Macdonald. Hilarious and unique. F**k cancer.” Steve Martin: “We loved Norm MacDonald. One of a kind.” Patton Oswalt: “NOOOOO GODDAMIT. Oh my God what is even happening. Good bye, Norm. You were never not 100% hilarious… seriously this really hurts” Edgar Wright: “Of the many addictive rabbit holes you can disappear down on the internet, the most pleasurable is ‘Norm MacDonald chat show appearances’. Thanks for all the laughs Norm, very sorry to see you go.” Whitney Cummings: “Norm is the pinnacle of bravery and originality ” Seth MacFarlane: “To so many people in comedy, me included, there was nobody funnier than Norm MacDonald. You always hoped he would hang around after the work was done, just so you could hear his stories and get a laugh. So hilarious and so generous with his personality. I’m gonna miss him.” Jimmy Kimmel: “Norm didn’t just make us laugh, he made us laugh hard. Rest well, you crazy bastard.” Anthony Jeselnik: “Battling cancer for 9 years without telling anyone is the most Norm Macdonald s**t ever.” Josh Gad: “Oh come on! Damnit. Not Norm. Absolutely gutted. One of the most underrated and hilarious SNL performers. RIP #NormMacdonald” Fortune Feimster: “Such a loss” Ike Barinholtz: “I’ve got so many laughs in my life by just repeating Norm MacDonald jokes. One of the funniest to ever do it – RIP to a king”

This photo was taken after I was a guest on Norm's show. At dinner the laughs just continued nonstop. He will be missed. RIP Norm Macdonald pic.twitter.com/DToJCUBdU2 — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) September 14, 2021

