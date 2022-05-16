Megan Fox Says Machine Gun Kelly Cut A HOLE In An Expensive Jumpsuit So They Could Have Sex! Her Poor Stylist...

When in Vegas…

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got up to some fun over the weekend — perhaps taking things a bittt too far?! At least for The Transformers alum’s poor stylist!

After MGK’s emotional performance at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night, the actress took to her Instagram with a series of pictures from her eventful weekend. Things seemed normal at first with her captioning the post:

“An introvert in Vegas for three days during eclipse season…just SO much crying in the shower”

Related: Megan Fox REFUSES Machine Gun Kelly PDA In Icy Red Carpet Video

But, um, she definitely buried the lead because, in the middle of her carousel of snapshots, she included a screenshot of a text message to her stylist in which she questioned whether or not her sparkly blue outfit was expensive because she and her beau had made some shocking alterations! Megan asked:

“Was this blue outfit expensive because we just cut a hole in the crotch so we could have sex”

LOLz! WHAT?!

Her stylist Maeve Reilly — seemingly used to a crazy question like this — responded fairly calmly to that text, writing back:

“I hate you ” “I’ll fix it”

Uhh, how do you fix that?! Fans were freaking out a lot more than the stylist in the comments, remarking:

“THE TEXTS-” “CUT A HOLE MEGAN??? CMON BABY” “THE TEXT MESSAGE IM SO- ” “WHAT IS THAT TEXT ”

HAH!

Related: Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids Weren’t At Her Wedding To Travis Barker

Ch-ch-check out the original post (below)!

OMG!

These two just never fail to shock us! Reactions!?

[Image via WENN/Avalon & Megan Fox/Instagram]