How Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Celebrated Valentine's Day!

How did Britney Spears and Sam Asghari celebrate Valentine’s Day? Easy! They threw it back to one of the happiest days of their lives!

The couple shared a joint Instagram post on Tuesday in honor of the romantic holiday featuring a black and white snapshot of them locking lips at their wedding! In the pic, the fitness trainer really fills out his tux while the singer looks stunning in her white dress, gloves, and veil! They captioned the post:

“Happy Valentine’s Day to my valentine ”

Aww!

In his IG Story, Sam also shared a video of him opening a Valentine’s Day card from his wifey, which read on the front, “thank you for loving me as I am.” Inside, Britney wrote a simple message expressing her love for her beau while the card explained:

“You bring out the best in me, and because of you, I feel like anything is possible. I love you. Happy Valentine’s Day.”

So sweet!!

These heartfelt messages come just days after reports claimed the pop star was struggling with her mental health and addiction, leading her husband and manager to plan an intervention, though it ultimately didn’t occur. Both Sam and Britney have clapped back at the reports, insisting she is happy and healthy. Good to see they’re still fully in love after the ordeal! Reactions? Let us know (below)!

