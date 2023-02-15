Love Is Blind Update! Raven Ross Has A New Man Following SK Cheating Drama!

Love Is Blind’s Raven Ross is moving on from SK Alagbada!

Speaking with Us Weekly on Monday, the 30-year-old pilates instructor shared that she is “definitely” back in the dating game after dealing with her ex-fiancé’s cheating scandal last year. She told the outlet:

“I am for the first time ever — I feel, like, super excited about dating. It’s so cheesy, but I feel like I can take everything I learned from the pods about getting to know people and, like, actually apply it in the real world. I’ve definitely been dating. It’s literally hilarious, but it’s going really well.”

In fact, it’s been going so well for Raven that she’s already found herself a new man! The reality star revealed there is “definitely someone” in her life who she is “pretty serious with” right now! Good for her!

Although Raven didn’t spill the identity of her new boyfriend — or ANY more deets at all — she did tell Us Weekly that he got the stamp of approval from her co-star and bestie, Nancy Rodriguez. Confirming that her castmate “approved” of her new man, Raven said:

“Nancy has met him. We all hung out.”

Good for Raven! The Netflix personality had a rough couple of months, thanks to her tumultuous relationship with SK during season three of Love Is Blind. As fans will recall, the former couple got engaged after forming a connection in the pods, but they ended up not getting married by the end of the series when he shockingly said “I don’t” at the altar.

Despite not tying the knot, Raven and SK eventually rekindled their romance and confirmed the news on the reunion special in November 2022. But shortly afterward, things became messy when SK was accused of cheating on the fitness guru by two women on TikTok — and they brought out the receipts. The couple announced their breakup later that month.

SK later denied the claims multiple times, even insisting to Life & Style that “all the allegations about me cheating are false.” He also noted there was a time between filming the finale of Love Is Blind and the pair getting back together when he was still single:

“A lot of people have misconceptions about the timeline of our relationship. When Raven and I left the altar, I went about living my life as a single guy and she went about living her life as a single woman. The path leading to Raven and I together was not straightforward. It took a while for Raven and I to even consider or attempt to start dating again. People don’t realize that.”

However, during the Love Is Blind: After the Altar special, Raven confirmed SK cheated on her after they got re-engaged in 2022. Awful. Looking back on the drama, Raven shared with Us that she “learned so much” about herself and relationships during the show. Even though things ended on a bad note with SK, she added that she has “no regrets” about their romance. As for residual feelings? Nah. When asked how she would feel about SK also dating again, she said she’s “indifferent”.

It is great to hear that Raven is happy and moving on from this cheating scandal! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

