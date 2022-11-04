Megan Thee Stallion SLAMS Drake For Claiming She Lied About Being Shot By Tory Lanez: ‘Stop Using My Shooting For Clout’

Megan Thee Stallion is not a fan of Drake’s latest work.

The highly-anticipated album collab between Champagne Papi and 21 Savage, Her Loss, has arrived on Friday, and one song in particular has the Hot Girl Summer rapper heated. On the ninth track, Circo Loco, Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, seemingly takes aim at the 27-year-old and the traumatic 2020 incident in which fellow rapper Tory Lanez (pictured in the inset above) allegedly shot her after Kylie Jenner’s house party. In the opening line, Drizzy raps:

“This bitch lie ‘bout getting shots, but she still a stallion / She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.”

Damn… But Meg wasn’t going to let the lines slide, and instead took to Twitter to air her grievances. The Houston native wrote in a series of tweets:

“Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass N*****! Since when tf [sic] is it cool to joke abt [sic] women getting shot ! You n***** especially RAP N***** ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her”

She added in a follow up:

“And when the mf [sic] facts come out remember all y’all hoe ass favorite rappers that stood behind a N**** that SHOT A FEMALE”

If you don’t remember, Tory was arrested in July of 2020 after law enforcement was informed by witnesses that he and Meg were allegedly arguing in an SUV before shots were eventually fired. Cops were able to track the vehicle down from a witness description, where they found Tory, Megan, and one other female. Tory was taken into custody, while Megan was transported to a nearby hospital to receive care for an injury to her foot. The Savage artist remained quiet for about a month, but ultimately revealed during an August Instagram live:

“Yes, this n***** Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs, lying and s**t. Stop lying! I tried to keep the situation off the internet but you draggin’ it… Motherf**kers [claiming that] I hit him – I never hit you! Motherf**kers are like, ‘She mad because he’s trying to f**k with Kylie [Jenner] – no, I wasn’t. You dry shot me.”

Lanez was officially charged with one felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm, and inflicting great bodily injury with a gun in October 2020. He pleaded not guilty, and while his trial was supposed to begin in September of this year, it was pushed back to November as his attorney is currently busy with other cases. The rapper was placed on house arrest last month as a result of also allegedly assaulting singer August Alsina at a Chicago club in September.

Drake, what a disappointment. The Canadian wasn’t even present during the incident, how would he know if Meg was lying or not? You can’t just be a human and believe her in the first place? Not only should those lyrics have been cut, but they shouldn’t have been written in the first place. Gotta side with the Body songstress here.



What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? You still going to stream Her Loss or are you holding back for the Hot Girl? Drop your thoughts in the comments down below!

