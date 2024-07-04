Meghan Markle's Netflix Cooking Show Just Wrapped Filming & Experts Are ALREADY Warning About This Career 'Relaunch'!

Meghan Markle‘s new and much anticipated Netflix cooking-slash-lifestyle show is all wrapped up and ready for release whenever the streaming giant wants to make it happen!

According to a new report published by the Daily Beast on Wednesday, Prince Harry‘s wife has wrapped filming on the as-yet-untitled new show. It’s not completely clear when Netflix will shuttle it off to its servers for streamers to watch, but it sounds like filming went OK! A source told that outlet:

“It all went well and it is in the can.”

Ah, “in the can.” Those three words, which mean a show or movie has been captured on camera and principal filming is over, are music to producers’ ears! LOLz!

Quips aside, though, Meghan’s team interestingly refused to confirm to the Daily Beast whether or not filming had been completed. They also declined to reveal a title for the show yet! Keeping things close to the vest over there!

Even so, late last month, social media users spotted Meghan filming something in a park in Beverly Hills. When asked about that, the aforementioned industry insider said it was possible that the show might have needed a few extra minor shots, but that the team “got everything” major already. Hmmm…

Regardless, the Hollywood source was adamant that filming (or the vast majority of it, at least) took place at a home just a few miles away from where Meghan and Harry live in Montecito. That, viewers will soon see, is reportedly going to be the set for the Netflix series. Knowing the homes in that area, we have no doubt that it’s going to be stunning! Fun, right?!

Well, not totally. After a seemingly unending series of career flops for both the Suits alum and the Spare author, the famous fam REALLY needs a hit to stay afloat in Hollywood’s choppy waters. All eyes in the entertainment realm are on Meghan and Netflix right now for just that reason. Everybody wants to see what will come of this show, good or bad! The Daily Beast spoke to PR powerhouse Mark Borkowski about that, and his words were quite ominous:

“The issue is Meghan’s ability to generate actual money. That is dependent on the quality of this new show. I suspect it won’t be a car crash; there is too much riding on it and she is being repped by the most powerful talent agency in the world, who will have gathered the right people around her.”

The publicity expert went on from there by acknowledging the hope among everybody involved that this will “relaunch” Meghan’s career and turn her into a personality similar to Martha Stewart and Oprah:

“If she has listened and learnt and is comfortable in this new role as a kind of sub-Martha Stewart, sub-Oprah, this could be a relaunch to something new and interesting. If it is another fail, it will be more difficult, because she will have to pivot to yet another new direction. But the bottom line is that whatever Meghan Markle does will always generate massive interest, she brings eyeballs and that means there is a long line of people who would still want to align with her. She will always attract somebody who will want to leverage her brand.”

For her and Harry’s sakes, we suppose we can only hope this show will be good. Otherwise… well… how many more chances can they get?!

