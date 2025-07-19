Did Meghan Markle Cryptically Wish Queen Camilla A Happy Birthday Amid Rift?!

Is Meghan Markle trying to extend an olive branch to the royal family amid their feud… by wishing Queen Camilla a happy birthday???

The Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a video of her showing off a crate of three bottles of her new As Ever Rosé, which she plans to send to all her girls as a birthday present. She wrote:

“Sending birthday love (both near and far) to my ladies”

To all her ladies, “near and far?” Who could that be? Check out the post (below):

Meghan does not say who is receiving her wine or her birthday wishes. However, the timing is interesting! The video dropped one day before Queen Camilla’s birthday! She turned 78 on Thursday. Is there a chance Meg was low-key wishing Camilla a happy birthday, too? We just learned that peace talks began between Prince Harry and King Charles. Earlier this month, The Duke of Sussex’s team reportedly met with his father’s communications secretary in London. It is the first sign in a long time that the royals are heading toward a reconciliation – at least, only between some of the family members.

Harry is seemingly doing everything he can to make amends, even excluding Meghan from his charity work. His friend reportedly thinks he realized he needs to work things out on his own if he ever hopes to reconcile with Charles, William, and the rest of the family. That means without Meghan. But is she also trying to actively fix her relationship with the royals anyway? Starting with this cryptic birthday shout-out for Camilla? She didn’t just call out one person, so… And will she even send her the wine basket? It is unclear, but if the Sussexes are in peace talks, it could be the case!

That said, we do know at least one person got the rosé from Meghan so far! And no, there is no confirmation she sent a present to Camilla! Instead, IT Cosmetics co-founder Jamie Kern Lima, who interviewed Meghan earlier this year, shared on Instagram Stories that the actress sent her a basket full of wine for her 48th birthday on Wednesday. Alongside a pic of the gift, she wrote:

“@meghan thank you for the most magical birthday basket! Our friendship is a gift as is your beautiful soul!”

She then added:

“@meghan this is the most beautiful birthday basket…truly magical! Thank you for your heart and your friendship!”

It is beautiful, as Jamie said. Perhaps a perfect olive branch for Camilla and the royals. However, it appears the basket was meant for Jamie. The birthday shout-out, on the other hand? It definitely could be for the Queen, too! It is going to take a lot more than some kind words, wine, fruit, and flowers to patch things up, though! The family has way too much trust issues with Harry and Meghan!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think Meg cryptically wished Queen Camilla a happy birthday? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]