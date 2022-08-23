Meghan Markle Reveals SCARY AF Moment Fire Broke Out In Archie's Room During Royal Tour -- Before Being Forced To Continue Press!

This is every parent’s worst nightmare!

In the first episode of Meghan Markle’s highly-anticipated new podcast Archetypes, which premiered on Spotify on Wednesday, the mother of Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, recalled a particularly terrifying moment she experienced while still a working royal.

While speaking to her first podcast guest, Serena Williams, the Cali native recalled traveling to South Africa, Angola, and Malawi with Prince Harry and their 4-month-old son Archie for a royal tour in 2019. As per usual, they were booked and busy during their travels — which ended up causing a lot of stress when an unexpected emergency broke out!

Related: Meghan Bitter About Failure To Create A ‘Woke Royal Family’!

The Suits alum explained:

“The moment we landed, we had to drop him [Archie] off at this housing unit that they had had us staying in. He was going to get ready to go down for his nap.”

After dropping the baby off with his nanny, Lauren, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “immediately” left for their first event of the trip. Things on their end went smoothly — but s**t hit the fan when the engagement concluded. She dished:

“We finish the engagement, we get in the car and they say there’s been a fire at the residence. There’s been a fire in the baby’s room.”

OMG!

Meghan and Harry raced back to the home where they found Lauren and Archie waiting. Thankfully, the baby hadn’t been in the room when it burst into flames since his sitter decided to take him downstairs with her to get a snack. Wow. Had she left him in that room, who knows what could have happened…

According to Meghan, the bedroom caught on fire and went unnoticed for some time since there was no smoke detector, she shared:

“The heater in the nursery caught on fire. There was no smoke detector. Someone happened to just smell smoke down the hallway went in, fire extinguished. He was supposed to be sleeping in there.”

As you can imagine, the momma was freaked out by the scary incident! But here’s the most horrifying part: she had to immediately leave Archie again to continue with her press tour! So stressful!

Related: New Docuseries Examines How Princess Diana Predicted Car Crash!

Reflecting on the aftermath of the fire, the podcast host mused:

“As a mother, you go, ‘Oh, my God, what?’ Everyone’s in tears, everyone’s shaken. And what do we have to do? Go out and do another official engagement? I said, ‘This doesn’t make any sense.’”

Shocked, the tennis player (who is mom to Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., 4, with husband Alexis Ohanian), wondered how Meghan was able to leave the house without her baby following the harrowing moment. The 41-year-old explained how she wanted to bring Archie along with them for the rest of the day, but was told she couldn’t because of appearances:

“I was like, ‘Can you just tell people what happened?’ The focus ends up being on how it looks instead of how it feels. … And even though we were being moved into another place afterwards, we still had to leave him and go do another official engagement.”

Ugh. So terrible!

The athlete agreed, replying:

“I couldn’t have done that. I would have said, ‘Uh-uh.’”

Hah! If only it were as easy as saying “no!” Meghan and Harry seemingly had to put up a fight for everything while they were senior working royals. No wonder they wanted to break free and earn the freedom to live their lives, raise their families, and work however they want! Something they probably don’t take for granted after suffering through this frightening ordeal! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Could you have continued working after a scare like this??

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon]