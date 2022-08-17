Meghan Markle Feeling 'Enormous Bitterness' About Failure To Create A 'Woke Royal Family'!

Meghan Markle is salty!

According to royal expert Angela Levin, Meghan and Prince Harry have been attempting to create an “alternative, woke royal family,” plans which have largely failed!

Levin, a biographer of Prince Harry and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, claimed the California residents want a new royal family that aligns better with their values. She also claimed they are surrounding themselves in “grandeur” as they prepare for an upcoming trip to the UK — notably while several other high-profile relatives will be out of town. According to a spokesperson who spoke to Page Six on Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are heading to Harry’s home for three charity events next month.

Despite having security corners in the country, the rep straight-up named all the events where the famous couple will be – the 2022 One Young World summit in Manchester, England on September 5, the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany on September 6, and the 2022 WellChild Awards in London on September 8. The insider shared:

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September.”

This trip comes months after the couple last visited the UK in June for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. But their plans already seem to be backfiring as many are questioning the “odd time” of the visit, including Angela who pointed out on Twitter:

“Harry and Meghan coming to UK for ‘charities close to their hearts.’ Will the Queen be in Balmoral, and William in USA for Earthshot? Is this part of an attempt at an alternative Royal Family? Odd time otherwise before H’s ‘bombshell’ memoir.”

In a follow-up tweet, she called out the couple’s travel plans despite being outspoken about security concerns, saying:

“Surely if anyone is scared for their safety, they should keep what they are doing and where secret. Otherwise it’s more hypocrisy.”

Great point!

Aside from the Jubilee, Harry and Meghan have visited London a few times over the past year — though largely in secret and without their children. Simultaneously, Harry launched legal action to ensure the safety of his wife and their children, Archie and Lilibet, when in the country. So, yeah, it’s def strange to see them be SO public now — especially so far in advance of the charity events.

But why come to the UK in the first place?

After so much time away, this does seem like a surprisingly quick return. While speaking to DailyMail.com on Wednesday, Angela suggested the Archewell founders are headed back to the UK to continue their efforts to revolutionize the royal family. She claimed the Suits alum “doesn’t like losing” and “feels enormous bitterness and resentment towards the royal family for not letting her modernize the royal family.” Angela added:

“I’ve thought for a long time that Harry and Meghan are trying to create an alternative woke royal family, the grandeur and the pomp and circumstance that surrounds them.”

Would that be such a bad thing though?! The royal family has a pretty s**tty past when it comes to certain social issues — and Meghan and Harry have witnessed that up front for years now as they’ve dealt with alleged racism, especially since having children. So, it’s not surprising they want a more “modernized” royal family!

Interestingly, according to the Diana’s Babies author, the Sussexes want more than just to see increased diversity and inclusion from the royals — they want things to be done their way or the highway! The journalist added:

“They are people who are very determined to show that their way is the best way.”

She also called them out for not wanting to be working royals despite “hanging on to their titles very, very tightly.” Though, it’s worth noting that even if they tried to separate themselves further from the royal family, they will always be tied to it!

This new controversy comes just ahead of Harry’s upcoming “juicy” memoir, which is set to be published in the fall despite reports that the release might be pushed back. A publishing insider told Page Six:

“There’s a lot of new stories in there about the past that Harry has not spoken about before, about his childhood … there is some content in there that should make his family nervous.”

Perhaps they’re trying to get a lot of their UK travel out of the way before the book drops and their family feud gets inevitably more complicated?? What do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

