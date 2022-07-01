Meghan Markle's Name Was 'CLEARED' In Bullying Investigation Royals Refuse To Release!

So THIS is why Buckingham Palace isn’t revealing the results??

Earlier this month, the royal investigation into bullying allegations brought forth against Meghan Markle concluded, but the Palace revealed they would NOT be releasing the findings. That said, sources for the Sunday Times of London noted the “policies and procedures” of the monarchy’s HR department had undergone major changes as a result of the probe. So something definitely turned up, but apparently, that’s not a bad thing for Meghan!

On Thursday, a new source opened up about how Meghan and Prince Harry are feeling about the results — which apparently came out in the Suits alum’s favor?!

Related: Prince Charles Met Lilibet In ‘Emotional’ But ‘Wonderful’ Visit With Harry

The insider declared of the couple’s apparent win while chatting with Us Weekly:

“Meghan is a fair boss and never bullied anyone who worked for her at the Palace in the first place. She’s happy that her name has been cleared from the defamatory claims.”

Wow! That’s the first we’ve heard of her name being “cleared” but it does seem like a reasonable explanation for why the Palace would be so unwilling to share the investigation results with the world. But speaking on that, royal expert Katie Nicholl told the outlet that the Palace is withholding the information because Queen Elizabeth II “doesn’t want any more drama,” adding:

“She just doesn’t want any more dirty linens aired in public.”

Obviously, that makes sense, but considering that the Palace was so open about starting up an investigation last year after claims that Meghan had bullied Palace aides to “tears” back in 2018 surfaced, it seems like they would have been happy to verify the rumors if they were true. Why not? They haven’t shied away from slamming the Duchess of Sussex in the past…

Related: Shocking New Charges In Ongoing Saga Of South Carolina Lawyer

Considering all of this, Meghan and Harry are frustrated that the results will remain private, a second insider added:

“The couple is disappointed that the results of the review of the investigation will not be shared.”

Don’t worry, though, the first source insisted that they are already well into their victory lap:

“She and Harry are looking forward to putting the incident behind them and are happily moving on with their lives in Montecito.”

That’s all they can do at this point! But maybe it’s best to leave the drama in the past now that Archie and Lili‘s dad is finally getting on better terms with his family? What do you think, Perezcious readers?! Did the results really favor Meghan? And if so, why are the rest of the royals keeping their mouths shut? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]