How Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Really Feel About The Palace Not Releasing Bullying Investigation Results!

Feeling salty?

It’s been one week since it was revealed Buckingham Palace will NOT release the results of their bullying investigation. As you’ll recall Meghan Markle had been accused of mistreating three staff members during her time as a working royal. The Palace was quick, perhaps even unusually quick, to address the rumors publicly days before Meghan and her husband Prince Harry were set to air their tell-all with Oprah Winfrey. But now that the investigation is over, they want to go back to “no comment”?

Was it all just a ploy to make her look bad before the big interview? Or was there really some dirt dug up? It’s hard to know, but one thing’s for sure: Harry and Meg are pissed off!

Related: Meghan & Harry Want Men To Step Up After Overturn Of Roe V. Wade

A source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke with E! News on Thursday to share just how the couple is feeling now that the results will forever remain private. While the quote is short and sweet, it suggests a lot! The source noted that they are “disappointed” that the results will not be shared with the world. Surely they’d only be disappointed if it turned out in favor of Meghan, right??

And if THEY say how it turned out, it’ll just be their word — and we know their haters won’t believe it. So what can they say? Nothing, we guess…

Related: William’s Friends Don’t Think There’s ANY Hope For Relationship With Harry!

As Perezicous readers know, back on March 3, 2021, Palace officials announced they would be launching an official investigation into the accusations made against the Suits alum. At the time, a report from The Times of London claimed that two senior members of the palace staff had left after being bullied by the former actress (who was also undermining the confidence of a third staffer). The Suits alum denied the allegations and said she was “saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself.”

The Palace also spoke out at the time, declaring:

“We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned. The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace.”

Last week, sources for the Sunday Times of London claimed the “policies and procedures” of the monarchy’s HR department had experienced some major changes as a result of the investigation. And yet, the Palace has supposedly “buried” the results with no intention of ever sharing them. On Thursday, a senior aide for Buckingham Palace also confirmed that the investigation was complete — but that the findings would not be revealed. Hmm. That definitely seems sketchy!

But what do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do Meghan and Harry have a reason to be so upset?

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon]