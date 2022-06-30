On Better Terms? Prince Charles Met Granddaughter Lilibet In 'Emotional' But 'Wonderful' Visit With Prince Harry -- Details!

Prince William might still be giving Prince Harry the cold shoulder, but their father, Prince Charles, was willing to put aside their drama for a day to meet his new granddaughter!

During Harry and Meghan Markle‘s trip to the UK for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee earlier this month, they made time to have a special visit to introduce Charles to their 1-year-old daughter Lilibet! A source is opening up about the family’s “emotional” meetup in a new chat with People on Wednesday, saying:

“It was a fantastic visit. The prince was delighted to see his grandson and meet his granddaughter for the first time.”

Aw! Even better, the Prince of Wales thought it was “wonderful” to have his son and daughter-in-law back in the country!

The couple moved to California last June, marking the end of their time as working members of the royal family. They had not returned with their children since! Noting that Charles hadn’t seen Archie, 3, “for a bit of time,” the insider gushed:

“The Prince and the Duchess [of Cornwall, Camilla] were absolutely thrilled to see them.”

The kind words didn’t end there, the confidant continued:

“It was very special to have some time with [Archie]. He hadn’t met Lilibet, his granddaughter, and so to meet her for the first time was very emotional — it was a wonderful thing.”

Whoa! It sounds like this trip was the fresh start this father-son duo desperately needed! Lili also got to meet plenty of other royal family members throughout the busy weekend during a birthday party held by her parents. She also had a private — no photos allowed — introduction to meet her namesake, Queen Elizabeth II! It was just Prince William and Kate Middleton who held onto their grudge…

Interestingly, this wasn’t all the sources had to share. A Palace insider also dished that Harry and Meghan are officially financially independent from their relatives. Not only did the Archewell Foundation founders pay for their way to the Jubilee, but they’ve also detached themselves financially from the palace, the source shared:

“Great credit to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. When they decided they wanted to live overseas and forge an independent path, independent of support from the royal family, they said they wanted to transition to financial independence. And that they have achieved.”

It’s not like they were ever going to have that hard of a time making a good living — they’re still celebs after all! But we get what the source was going for.

Aside from making a living on their own terms, the family has also fulfilled all financial commitments for their British home, Frogmore Cottage, following a $2.9 million payment to the Sovereign Grant. The insiders refused to say if Prince Charles helped his son pay for renovation costs at the cottage. Either way, while they’re further distancing themselves from the palace they’re perhaps getting closer to their family again!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised Charles was able to get over their feud so fast? Or are you happy he met his grandchildren no matter how complicated things might be? Let us know (below)!

