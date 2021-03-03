Meghan Markle Accused Of Bullying Former Staffers To 'Tears', But Her Rep Calls It A 'Smear Campaign' Ahead Of Oprah Interview

Days before Meghan Markle’s “tell-all” interview to Oprah Winfrey airs, her former employees are reportedly telling all themselves — and they’re accusing the Duchess of bullying!

The bombshell claims were first published by The Times his week, who claimed the former Suits star drove two personal assistants out of the household and undermined the confidence of the third.

According to the outlet, Jason Knauf, the communications assistant for Meg and Prince Harry at the time, submitted the complaint to HR in October 2018 to protect palace staff who were allegedly coming under pressure from the Duchess. He allegedly wrote:

“I am very concerned that the Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of X was totally unacceptable. The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights. She is bullying Y and seeking to undermine her confidence. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behaviour towards Y.”

Yikes. That does not sound good!

Multiple sources explained to the paper just what kind of alleged behavior Jason was talking about, claiming that Meghan would occasionally reduce staffers to tears. Two senior members of staff alleged they were bullied by the Duchess, while another ex-employee alleged they had been personally “humiliated” by her.

One aide was so scared about a potential confrontation with Meg, the report says, they apparently said to a colleague:

“I can’t stop shaking.”

Yet another aide told the outlet that the California native’s behavior felt “more like emotional cruelty and manipulation, which I guess could also be called bullying.” Another source told the publication:

“Senior people in the household, Buckingham Palace and Clarence House, knew that they had a situation where members of staff, particularly young women, were being bullied to the point of tears… The institution just protected Meghan constantly. All the men in grey suits who she hates have a lot to answer for, because they did absolutely nothing to protect people.”

After Knauf’s complaint was reportedly swept under the royal rug, he allegedly emailed Prince William’s private secretary Simon Case. He wrote:

“I remain concerned that nothing will be done.”

And that’s just what happened, according to the paper. A source claimed that after Harry found out about the complaint, the prince had a meeting with Knauf in which he begged him not to pursue it.

But could these claims be just another attempt to discredit the mother-of-one? They certainly are if you ask Meghan and Harry!

A spokesperson for the dynamic duo immediately shut down the bullying claims Tuesday evening, telling The Times the accusations are “based on misleading and harmful misinformation.” The rep said in a statement:

“The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma. She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good.”

The pair’s lawyers also said the outlet was being used “by Buckingham Palace to peddle a wholly false narrative” before their interview with Oprah, while their communications team added:

“Let’s just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation. We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of The Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet. It’s no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining The Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and The Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years.”

In December of 2018, we heard reports that some staff members considered Meghan to be difficult, and in July of 2020, we heard about an alleged screaming incident with Kate Middleton. But bringing all of these details up now? The timing can’t be coincidence, right?

What do U think about this? If you ask us, it sounds like Meghan is being discredited again — but share YOUR thoughts (below)!

