Meghan Markle Explains Her Now-Famous Father's Day Gift To Prince Harry In First Interview Since Oprah!

Meghan Markle is back with her first interview since the explosive Oprah Winfrey tell-all — and she has a ridiculously cute story to tell!

Making an appearance on Sunday’s episode of NPR Weekend Edition, the Suits alum talked all about her new children’s book, The Bench, which was inspired by a poem she wrote as part of a truly unique Father’s Day gift for Prince Harry just after their son Archie was born!

The new momma to Lilibet Diana explained:

“As most of us do, you go, what am I going to get them as a gift? And I thought I just wanted something sentimental and a place for [Harry] to have as a bit of a home base with our son.”

So she bought her hubby a bench with a plaque engraved with the poem on the back, which reads:

“This is your bench/Where life will begin/ For you and our son/ Our baby, our kin.”

How adorable!

Harry and Archie’s special spot is at the center of the philanthropist’s latest endeavor, which she calls a “love story.” See a peek at the book (below)!

