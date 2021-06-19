Prince William Reportedly ‘Threw Harry Out’ Over Meghan Markle Bully Allegations

It feels like a never-ending battle within the royal family — especially between Prince William and Prince Harry.

A new report from The Sun revealed some details from a 2019 argument between the estranged brothers. Apparently, the Duke of Cambridge “threw Harry out” of the household after a bullying complaint was filed against Meghan Markle by her former communications secretary in 2018.

Related: Meghan Markle’s Pal Claims There Were SEVERAL Discussions About Archie’s Skin Color

When he learned of the alleged grievance, William called Harry as soon as possible to discuss the drama. However, things took a turn for the worse after his sibling allegedly hung up on him, author Robert Lacey claimed. And ultimately, the fight was so bad that the 38-year-old decided to split the joint household at Kensington Palace and to have the Sussexes settle elsewhere in Buckingham Palace. The royal expert explained:

“William, for his part, felt just as strongly about Meghan and the need for her subversive ‘agenda’ to be removed from the operations of the British monarchy, which she did not appear to understand or respect. He certainly wanted Meghan removed, for a start, from the hitherto harmonious joint household that he and his brother had operated together for the best part of a decade. William simply did not want her or Harry around anymore.”

Ouch, that has got to sting!

Either way, Lacey wrote how William felt “hurt and betrayed” after the ordeal and believed Meghan was “stealing his beloved brother away from him.” He then added:

“The showdown between the two siblings was fierce and bitter. William believed Meghan was following a plan — ‘agenda’ was the word he used to his friend. Meghan was undermining some precious principles of the monarchy if she really was treating her staff in this way, and William was upset that she seemed to be stealing his beloved brother away.”

As you may know, a previous report from The Times revealed former palace aide Jason Knauf made a complaint against the Duchess of Sussex for allegedly mistreating staff members. The supposed email the ex-employee sent to the palace’s human resources department read:

“I am very concerned that the Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of X* was totally unacceptable. The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights. She is bullying Y and seeking to undermine her confidence. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behavior towards Y. I remain concerned that nothing will be done.”

However, representatives for Meghan have since denied all of the accusations that she was bullying anyone in the palace. A spokesperson said at the time she was “saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself.”

Honestly, it doesn’t sound like the back and forth between the families will ever end. What are your reactions to the latest saga in the William and Harry drama? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via John Rainford/WENN, MEGA/WENN]