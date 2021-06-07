Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Daughter’s Name Has Been Years In The Making! How Lili Honors The Queen, Diana, AND Meghan’s Mom!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are enjoying (ex) royal baby bliss!

On Sunday, the couple announced the birth of their second child, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. They shared that the newborn was “more than we could have ever imagined,” releasing a statement that read:

“Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.”

Related: See The Royal Family’s Responses To Baby Lili’s Birth!

The statement went on:

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”

Such a sweet and loving tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, whom People reported was informed of the birth before the official announcement. But apparently, the name has even deeper roots for the Sussexes.

While “Lilibet” was Elizabeth’s childhood nickname, the Suits alum was given a similar one by her mother, Doria Ragland. On her now-defunct lifestyle website, Meg wrote that her nicknames included “Flower (which my mom has called me since I was little).” So a floral nickname is something both mother and daughter now share — SO cute!

On top of that, the 39-year-old carried lily of the valley flowers in her bridal bouquet during the 2018 royal wedding — another nod to Princess Diana, who did the same at her wedding. Tying in the gorgeous flower, a symbol of rebirth, to the baby name makes it a two-fold reference to the late people’s princess.

PLUS… in 2019 when the actress was pregnant with baby Archie, her military vet husband seemed highly interested in the name during one public event, even asking a six-year-old about the spelling. The child’s mother, Rebecca Blundell, told The Daily Mail at the time:

“Prince Harry came over first and chatted to my two-year-old then spoke to my six-year-old Lily and then as he was walking off, he turned back he asked Lily if she spelt her name with a I or Y. … I straight away thought that must be a name choice.”

Related: Harry & Meghan Will ‘Absolutely’ Not Be Snubbed For Queen’s Platinum Jubilee!

Basically, Meghan and Harry have had this name in their back pocket for a LONG time. And now here we are years later, and Lili with an “I” is finally a reality! Our hearts just melt thinking how long these parents have been waiting for their baby girl. Congratulations again!

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Mega & BBC/YouTube]