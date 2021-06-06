Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Baby Girl Is Here -- Get ALL The Deets!

There’s a new royal in town!!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced the birth of their baby girl Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on Sunday! The little one was born around 11:40 am on Friday at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz.

The happy parents officially announced the news on their Archewell Foundation website, writing:

“On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

Related: Meghan Markle’s Dad Wants His Own Tell-All Interview With Oprah Winfrey!

They also shared that Lili’s name holds a special meaning as she is “named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet.” Meanwhile, her middle name is in honor of her late grandmother, Princess Diana.

Aww, absolutely love it!!

We’ve all been counting down the days to meet Archie Harrison‘s little sibling since the Mountbatten-Windsor family announced on Valentine’s Day they were pregnant. But it was really the reveal during their dramatic tell-all with Oprah Winfrey in March that got the world excited for a little girl to be arriving!

During the special — in which they dished all about the racism Meghan sadly faced while being an active member of the royal family — the father gushed:

“To have any one or any two, but to have a boy and then a girl—what more could you ask for?”

Perhaps a family that doesn’t discuss the skin color of your unborn children?? But, we digress…

Much of Meghan’s pregnancy harked back to a certain someone in Harry’s past — his beloved mother Princess Diana. Valentine’s Day is not only the day of love, but it was the same date the 36-year-old’s momma revealed she was pregnant with him! What a full circle way to keep her legacy alive while he grows the next generation!

You can check out the gorgeous announcement photos taken by Misan Harriman (below)!

A spokesperson for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.” The photo was taken remotely by longtime friend and photographer Misan Harriman. pic.twitter.com/qbi1TeUgRr — Emily Nash (@emynash) February 14, 2021

What a beautiful family of four! This sweet girl is likely the last of the bunch as Meghan confirmed “two it is” on her sit down with Winfrey. We can’t forget their adorable dogs either, so in total we guess this makes them a family of six — cause pets are definitely treated like children, right?? LOLz!

Related: Piers Morgan Claims Royal Family Members Have Thanked Him For ‘Standing Up’ To Meghan

The birth of a newborn is always a cause of celebration, but Meghan and Harry’s daughter is another symbol of hope for any parents struggling from a pregnancy loss. The Duchess of Sussex sadly suffered a miscarriage in the summer of 2020. In a New York Times op-ed, she shared:

“After changing [Archie’s] diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right. I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second. Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal.”

Ugh, so heartbreaking!! The Suits alum added why she felt it was important to be deeply honest about her grief, writing:

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few. Some have bravely shared their stories; they have opened the door, knowing that when one person speaks truth, it gives license for all of us to do the same.”

But now she has her own “rainbow baby,” a term given to the healthy child welcomed after suffering a pregnancy loss (such as a miscarriage, stillborn birth, or infant death), according to Healthline. How precious!

We can only hope the birth of this littlest tot brings the contentious family together. With the sad loss of Prince Philip in April, the family could use a reason to smile! Babies are the perfect excuse to set aside their grievances and reconnect over the hope for a brighter future.

Welcome to the world Meghan and Harry’s daughter!! We can’t wait to see you grow up alongside your big brother Archie!!

[Image via WENN/Avalon & The Telegraph/YouTube]