Royal Family Congratulates Harry & Meghan On The Birth Of Lili -- Check Out Their Responses!

The royal family sends their well-wishes to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry following the birth of their daughter Lilibet “Lili” Mountbatten-Windsor!

On Sunday, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson issued a statement to the Sunday Times, revealing that Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton were aware of the announcement. Furthermore, the representative said the household is “delighted with the news of the birth.”

Related: Expert Says Harry & Meghan’s Baby Girl Will Be A Great ‘Unifier’ For Royals Family!

But that’s not all! The crew also took to their respective Instagram accounts to offer their congrats to the parents, with Her Majesty first commenting:

“Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana! The Queen, The Prince of Wales, and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news. Lilibet is Her Majesty’s 11th great-grandchild.”

Kate and Will reiterated similar statements, saying:

“We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan, and Archie.”

Grandpa Charles and Camilla shared:

“Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie on the arrival of baby Lilibet Diana. Wishing them all well at this time.”

They were all pretty straight to the point, but what else can you expect after the Duke of Sussex has aired out their dirty laundry over the past few months. It’s pretty shocking Charles even said something after his son claimed he caused a cycle of “genetic pain”. But we guess they wanted to save face. LOLz! In all seriousness, though, the household has to be excited to have Lili in their lives despite the inner-circle drama.

Earlier today, Harry and Meghan revealed they welcomed their daughter into the world on the Archewell Foundation website, saying she was “born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 am” under “the trusted care of the doctors and staff” at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. The announcement went on to explain their little one’s special name, saying:

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales. This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family.”

Totally called the name, btw!!!

The Sussexes, who have become more private since stepping down from their royal duties, haven’t shared a snapshot with their newborn yet. However, they did offer a personal message of thanks to fans alongside the announcement:

“On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

Congrats again to Meghan and Harry!! Reactions to the royal family’s responses, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via John Rainford/WENN, WENN/Avalon, & Lia Toby/WENN]