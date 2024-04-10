King Charles Might Invite Prince Harry & Meghan Markle For Summer Reunion!

King Charles III may invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit this summer!

His Majesty doesn’t want to have any regrets as he continues his cancer treatment — which might mean he’s ready to bury the hatchet and work towards reconciliation with his youngest son and daughter-in-law. According to Page Six sources on Tuesday, the 75-year-old may extend an olive branch to the Sussexes and invite them to visit Balmoral Castle over the summer with their kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Shockingly, he’s only met the 4-year-old a handful of times. And he’s seen the 2-year-old in person just ONCE!! So, amid his fallout with Harry and Meghan, it would be a BIG deal to reunite and see his grandkids!

A well-placed society source did the speculating, telling the outlet:

“I can see Charles desperately wanting to see the children, and extending this olive branch to Meghan and Harry. He may decide that life is just too short. Balmoral is truly the perfect, restful place for a reunion. If he does issue an invite, then Harry and Meghan should surely agree to the visit.”

The Duke of Sussex has made an effort to support his father during his health battle, including making the trek to the UK after the diagnosis was announced for a brief meeting earlier this year. While Charles was said to be “unhappy” with the visit (which also outraged Queen Camilla), it proved the Spare author was determined to get back into his family’s good graces.

But the Suits alum has not been back to her husband’s homeland since Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral in September 2022. Not even to see her father-in-law’s coronation! The children, similarly, haven’t been to London since the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022.

That said, it’s not just the King who is said to be eager for a reunion with the littles. Prince William and Princess Catherine, the latter of whom is currently undergoing cancer treatment, also reportedly extended an offer for their relatives to visit with the children. SUPER shocking! But the Mirror’s insiders claimed Meg had already put the big kibosh on the whole thing. So, don’t hold your breath on that reunion just yet.

As for Charles and the Sussexes, Buckingham Palace has not announced a formal invitation yet. And family sources aren’t aware of any such offer at this point. So, all this is just a rumor for now! But it could be promising depending on what comes to fruition. Maybe?? Thoughts, y’all?! Predictions?? Sound OFF (below)!

