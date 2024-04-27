Ciara Reveals Real Weight 4 Months After Giving Birth -- She Wants To Lose 70 LBS!!!

Ciara has some big postpartum goals!

Related: 1000-Lb Sisters Star Has Lost SO Much Weight! See Her New Swimsuit Pic!

On Instagram last week, you might’ve seen the singer post a new pic declaring she was ready to lose some weight after giving birth to her fourth child. She and Russell Wilson welcomed their daughter Amora Princess Wilson into the world four months ago, and now momma is ready to work on her fitness goals. She captioned the post:

“Trying to lose 70lbs post baby, prepare for a show and tour while breastfeeding, and running my businesses…Shout out to all my mammas out there gettin in, I see you! ToughSh$t. #MambaMentality “

See that post (below):

Now, in a new picture dump from Thursday, the 38-year-old is getting even more candid about her weight loss. In a carousel of random pics featuring selfies with Kendall Jenner, hanging with Amora in the studio, and some other life activities, she posted a photo of her bathroom scale. She revealed her weight to the world at 181.4 lbs. And she looks AH-Maaaaazing!

So, if she lost her goal weight of 70 lbs, that would put her at 111 lbs for her 5’7 frame. Like we said, she’s already gorgeous as is, but if that’s the number she and her doctors are good with for whatever reason, then that’s between her and them… and we guess us now, too! LOLz!

Healing after birth takes time. Wishing Ciara a healthy journey!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Ciara/Instagram]