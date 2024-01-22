Red Flag?? Sister Wives Star Meri Brown’s New Boyfriend Reveals He Already Has 3 Ex-Wives!

Meri Brown‘s new boyfriend is revealing a ton more about himself!

Just last week, the Sister Wives star announced she has a new man in her life named Amos. She’s been quietly dating him since October after officially ending her marriage to Kody Brown last year.

On Friday, the duo appeared together on her weekly “Fridays With Friends” Instagram Live to learn more about each other! With the help of Meri’s friend Jenn Sullivan, they were asked all kinds of questions — and no subject was off limits! To begin, Amos laughed while insisting “I am not related to Kody in any way.” Probably for the better! Things got more serious when the lovebirds revealed they’d each had “one” bankruptcy and Amos revealed his first red flag — that he has “three” ex-wives! Um, that’s a LOT!

It’s unclear what happened in his past. While the news seemed like a shock to Meri, she didn’t act fazed for long, quipping:

“What?! I sort of have three ex-sister wives and an ex-husband. I beat you.”

Hah! As funny as her response is, if she truly didn’t know he had so many ex-wives this long into their romance that is cause for concern! Moving ahead, Jenn really started grilling Amos, wondering:

“Can you tell me if Meri being an ex-polygamist in the public eye on a television show raised any red flags?”

Surprisingly, he dished:

“Yes, yes, it was a little.”

What?? Gonna be hard to date Meri if you can’t accept her public life!

Trying to explain some of her partner’s initial reservations, the 53-year-old TLC personality revealed she told Amos about her background in their second conversation, saying:

“I think it was the second time we talked. He was like, ‘Yeah, I’m a really private person.’ I’m like, ‘Really?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah. I’m not on social media. I’m a really private person. I don’t let a lot of people into my life.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, so how private are you really?'”

Considering they’re still together — and the fact he’s now on social media because of Meri! — this doesn’t seem like a deal-breaker for him. Now we wonder if he’d ever make an appearance on the show??

Elsewhere in the chat, the reality starlet then reflected on the first time she met up with her hunky new bea after she “pursue[d] him” and reached out first, sharing:

“The first night that we went out, he hugged me, and honestly, it was the best hug. I just stood there and just let him keep hugging me. It was just a really very, very safe hug. […] We’re happy, and we like each other a lot, a lot.”

Awww!

The friend then wondered what “base” they’d gotten to, and Meri teased:

“I thought first base was the only one that mattered. That’s all I’m used to. I mean there is a potential [for a home run]. Oh my goodness can we stop?”

The pair even shared a smooch on camera! And while it was super cute, apparently Meri’s dog Zona is not a fan and gets jealous when they kiss. LOLz! Ch-ch-check out the full Instagram Live (below):

Seems like they’re really falling for each other… but do you think his past should be worrisome?! Three marriages!! Sound OFF with your thoughts down in the comments (below)!!

